Mental Health America of West Central Indiana’s first-ever Haute Resolutions New Year’s Eve Gala will take place on Dec. 31 in O’Shaughnessy Hall on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College campus.
The gala will start at 9 p.m. with a silent auction, and drinks and hors d’oeuvres served throughout the evening.
A champagne toast at midnight to ring in the New Year will be followed with a coffee and dessert bar until 1 a.m.
Patrons are asked to dress in their best formal evening attire.
Tickets are limited.
To purchase, go to the Haute Resolutions Ticket Page at https://mhawci.networkforgood.com/events/34389-haute-resolutions/.
MHA of West Central Indiana Inc. still seeks Title, Platinum, Gold and Silver level sponsorships for the gala.
For more information on sponsorship or the event, contact Theo Hull at 812-232-5681, ext. 109, or thull@mhawci.org.
