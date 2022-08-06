The Brazil Concert Band will present its annual German Music Festival on Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.

At 7:15 p.m., the BCB’s German Polka Band will entertain the audience with Oktoberfest tunes.

The full BCB will perform at 8 p.m., under the direction of Herr von Huber with selections including “Under The Double Eagle” by J.F. Wagner, “The Conqueror” by Carl Teike, “Prost Stimmung” Teil 1 and 2, by Norbert Studnitzky which are medleys of Germanic waltzes, “A Mozart Festival” arranged by Clair Johnson and “Der Koniggratzer-Marsch” by G. Piefke.

The park stand will be ran by McKinley Hill Church featuring German food.

For more information, visit the Brazil Concert Band website brazilconcertband.org and Facebook page.

