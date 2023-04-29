The Maple Center for Integrative Health Nonprofit is hosting an on-going gentle yoga class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, beginning May 1.
According to the Mayo Clinic, regular physical exercise can help those coping with chronic illness and can help those struggling with depression and anxiety.
Gentle yoga is a low impact form of exercise that combines mindful breathing and slow, gentle movements and to encourage a relaxed body and a calm mind. It is a slow-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching. Classes are led by certified instructor Jaclynn Cooper.
Gentle yoga classes will be held in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, at The Maple Center located at 70 W. Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Cost is $5 per class.
Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Scholarship forms may be obtained at the center.
Wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Register at www.maplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733.
