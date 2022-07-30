Anyone who has been working on his or her family history for a long time will probably have acquired a multitude of different items, and, as time goes on, the question becomes “what will I do with all of this?” To answer such questions, a book by Marian Burk Wood, Planning a Future for Your Family’s Past, awaits.
Wood is a genealogy speaker and blogger. Her blog can be found at ClimbingMyFamilyTree.blogspot.com. This is the second edition of her book, which includes some new chapters and provides updates to digital and technological issues.
Her central theme involves using a technique called PASS — Prepare by organizing your materials, Allocate ownership by curating your collection, Set up a genealogical “will” to designate heirs, and Share family history now.
“Don’t bequeath a genealogical mess.” Each of the eleven chapters is short and sweet and discusses a practical way to approach organizing, storing, protecting and sharing your family history for posterity. At the end of each chapter there is a checklist summarizing the points made. Anyone who follows these points will find by the end of the book that they have successfully provided for the future of their collection.
Included in the book is not only a way to organize your paperwork and/or your digital family tree, but a process to inventory, categorize and preserve all of those photographs, negatives, slides and home movies of the family that you may have on hand. In addition, the author discusses how to assort the physical objects and family heirlooms that should be bequeathed.
After the organizing and inventorying comes the analyzing and decision-making. You must decide where to bequeath your collection. Probably the most important point Wood makes is that you should find the appropriate person or place for each part of the collection. She discusses what to keep within the extended family, when to donate to an institution, finding an appropriate institution, how to handle a situation when there are no obvious heirs for your collection, informing your family ahead of time about your genealogical “will,” giving selected items away in advance and having a contingency plan.
The final chapter is focused on the here and now as well as the future: keeping your family history alive by sharing pieces with family. She emphasizes playing to your audience, using photos to intrigue, writing stories about interesting ancestors, going on field trips to the places the ancestors lived and participating in “bite-sized projects” that everyone can work on, even at a distance. These things keep the rest of the family engaged in your project.
In summary, this little book is full of practical ideas and logical steps to follow in order to make sure that your genealogical treasures — family trees, photos, and heirlooms — will have a future home where they are protected for posterity.
The book sells for $11.99 and is available at the Newberry Library bookstore https://bookshop.newberry.org/category/books/genealogy, and on Amazon.com. There is a digital edition also available for $3.99 through Amazon.
Query
I am inquiring about the family of Andrew M. Johnson who married an unknown Byrd/Bird and had three known daughters: 1) America Eveline Johnson born in 1853 in Iowa and who married on November 23, 1869, in Clay County, Indiana, to William Richards. 2) Irena Agnes Johnson born 1856 in Indiana and married in Clay County on May 9, 1875, to Isaac M. Cox. 3) A third sister who married a Jones. The daughters’ death certificates say their father is Johnson, mother is Byrd, or Bird. America’s bible says she’s the daughter of Andrew M. Johnson of Parke County, Indiana. I can’t find anything on him, or the mother. I have a photo of Irena Agnes Johnson Cox. Any information on the family is appreciated. Thank you, Patti Gordon, 180 Jacob Acres Lane, Curtin, Oregon 97424, email PattiG009@gmail.com.
