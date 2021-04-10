The Indiana State Library in Indianapolis and the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group will host a free online DNA Workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 8.
The virtual workshop will center on using DNA tools to help participants in understanding how they are connected to their DNA matches.
Speakers from the CIDIG will cover issues such as “understanding genetic genealogy, reviewing DNA results, comparing shared matches, building family trees based upon DNA matches, and using various DNA tools to analyze matches.”
The online workshop is free over Zoom.
The chat feature will allow participants to submit questions at any time during the presentations.
There will be a panel discussion at the end of the program. The three sessions include:
• Your DNA Test Results Arrived – What’s My Next Step? Presented by Denise Anderson-Decina. “This session will include an overview of genetic genealogy: autosomal DNA test results, match lists, ethnicity estimates, and tools to help you understand how you are connected to your matches.”
• Shared Matches and Genetic Networks. Presented by Andrea Ackerman. “This session will focus on using the shared matches tool to organize your matches, verify ancestral lines, and solve recent unknown parentage and distant ancestral mysteries.”
• Ancestry Tools: Putting it all Together in Your Family Trees. Presented by Angela Guntz. “This session will focus on creating well-documented family trees using Ancestry’s DNA groups, ThruLines, and ethnicity tools, along with traditional genealogical documents to verify relationships.”
To register for the workshop visit https://tinyurl.com/9vhkpjy3.
I I I
The Indiana Genealogical Society appoints qualified individuals to be an Indiana County Genealogist for each of the 92 counties in Indiana.
These appointees act as a liaison between the Society’s district director and the local societies and individuals in that county.
The ICG for Vigo County is David Bonnett, davidbonnett@ma.rr; for Sullivan County the ICG is Donna K. Adams, sullivancogen@gmail.com; and for Vermillion County the ICG is Debby Warren, vermillion.genealogy@gmail.com.
There are currently no county genealogists for Clay or Parke counties.
III
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will have a special program speaker Monday.
The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom and is open to WVGS members only.
The topic is “Mason and Dixon’s Survey: Genealogical Implications of Changing Boundaries,” presented by Jacob Eubanks, assistant manager of History and Genealogy at the St. Louis County Library in St. Louis, Missouri.
To participate in meetings, apply in advance for a membership at http://www.inwvgs.org/page-989467.
