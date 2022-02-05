Genealogy: Webinars, new publication aid search for ancestors

This month, American Ancestors is offering two free webinar programs and both promise to be interesting and informative.
“Wanted! Dead or Alive: Researching Criminal Ancestors” will be presented from 3 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 10.The speaker will be genealogist Melanie McComb: “Throughout history, there are individuals who find it difficult to live within the rules of a society, often turning to criminal, illegal activities. While some criminals can skirt the law, more often they are caught, leaving a paper trail documenting their activities, whereabouts, and other valuable information that can be used in tracing family history. Genealogist Melanie McComb will provide an overview of key resources that can be used to research the criminals in your own family tree, including newspapers, jail registers, prison records, court records, and more.”
To register, visit the site at shorturl.at/grxzF.
Next is “Researching African American Ancestors in New England,” to be presented from 4 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. The speaker will be genealogist Meaghan E.H. Siekman: “There are hundreds of resources available physically and online through the New England Historic Genealogical Society and other New England repositories to assist you with researching African American ancestors. This online lecture will highlight useful collections including court and account records, local histories, original manuscripts, rare documents, and online databases, plus provide advice for searching for less obvious source material in archives and repositories in New England.”
To register, visit the site at shorturl.at/otQU2.
If you sign up for these two webinars and then can’t watch them live at the above times, you will still be able to watch them later on the New England Historical Genealogical Society’s website and YouTube channel.
I I I
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society’s February virtual meeting and presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 on Zoom. The subject for the presentation will be “Breaking the Brick Wall: Researching in Black & White, Finding the Enslaved and More,” given by Deborah A. Abbott, PhD.
Her lecture will center on the clues and resources needed to follow a black ancestor’s journey backwards from freedom into slavery by using a case study which will also reveal how black and white families were intertwined.
To participate in this Zoom presentation, you must be a member of the Society. All members will be sent links to the meeting in their email. To become a member, visit http://inwvgs.org/.
I I I
Moorshead Magazines Ltd., publisher of Internet Genealogy, History Magazine, and stand-alone booklets on various genealogical topics, is offering a new and updated publication called Female Ancestor Research.
“This new 2022 edition, compiled by author Gena Philibert-Ortega . . . contains all new articles including: Starting Your Research; She’s Not There; Making the Most of Online Searches; African American Newspapers; Her Life in Books; Finding Herstory in Archives; What is Her Maiden Name?; Introduction to Catholic Records; Finding Female Ancestors Pre-1850; Twentieth Century Ancestors; Cemetery Research; Community Cookbooks; Ten Records You Are Not Using; Female Ancestor Checklist; and Finding Female Ancestors: Glossary.”
The printed booklet is in magazine format and is 68 pages in length. It sells for $9.95 plus $3 shipping. It is also available in downloadable PDF format for $8.50.
To order by phone, call 1-888-326-2476. Or visit their site to order at https://your-genealogy-history-store-usa.myshopify.com/collections/tracing-your-ancestors-series.
