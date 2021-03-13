Often we’re doing an Ancestry.com search and we get a suggestion pointing to a newspaper obituary of our subject, only to find when clicking on it that it’s on Newspapers.com (owned by Ancestry) and therefore it will cost an additional subscription fee to view. Well no more, if you live in Vigo County and have a Vigo County Public Library card.
The Sullivan County Public Library has the free library version of Newspapers.com online for viewing from your home if you have their library card – and they will issue reciprocal cards to holders of VCPL library cards. Getting a reciprocal card involves driving to the Sullivan library and applying for a library card. They will verify with the VCPL that you have a Vigo County card, and then issue you a Sullivan County card. It just took me a few minutes to get a card. In addition, your Sullivan library card entitles you to check out their books and use all of the services of their library as if you lived there.
And don’t forget that the Vigo County Public Library has the NewspaperArchives.com database on their webpage, free to view from your home with a VCPL library card. Although there is some overlap, these two newspaper databases have different newspapers and different years. So adding them together increases your chances of finding more articles about your family and ancestors.
Whether you are a genealogist or not, if you’ve never checked out FindaGrave.com, you’re missing something. Started in 1995 as a way of viewing the gravesites of famous people, it has grown and expanded in the last 22 years to include everybody. In 2013, the site was sold to Ancestry with the understanding that it would remain free to the public. It has over 180 million memorials, all posted by member volunteers. You can find documentation of graves from early pioneers to memorials for people who may have died last week. Additional information can be posted on a memorial, such as connections to the person’s parents and children, an obituary or death record of the person, a photo of the grave stone or of the person. As with any database created by volunteers, be sure to check out any information on a memorial that isn’t well documented or that seems incorrect, contradictory or unclear.
Query
Looking for pictures and stories on the Lewis Bough family. They moved to Terre Haute from Evansville and before that they had migrated from Maryland to Kentucky to Indiana. Lewis Bough was married to Caroline (Carrie) Schiffman (her family was from Evansville, Indiana). I have family information on Lewis (sometimes called Louis) going back to Frederick Bough, 1760-1838, who died in Greene County, Indiana. I am more interested in pictures and stories of Lewis Bough, born Aug. 8, 1879, in Silverville, Lawrence County, Indiana, and died April 17, 1929, in Terre Haute, Vigo County, Indiana. He is buried in Evansville, Indiana, my great-grandfather.
Lewis worked for the railroad; he was very involved in the Vigo No. 146 Brotherhood of the Railroad. Carrie, his wife, was president of the women’s auxiliary at one time. He was also a member of the Bedford Stone City Lodge of the Eagles, No. 654. Lewis and Carrie had three sons, of which I also know very little: Frederick Delbert Bough, the youngest, was my grandfather (I do have some pictures and stories of him). I would be interested in hearing more about the two older sons, Elwood and John Bough. Contact Wynne Linden, 507 W. Poplar St., West Terre Haute, IN 47885; email wynnemail@gmail.com or 262-370-8890 (text preferred or leave a message).
