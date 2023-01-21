An old pioneer grave yard that I’ve reported on in the past has been gradually getting a make-over. This is the Chunn (also known as Scott) Cemetery lying on the county line between Vigo and Vermillion counties, a pullover off highway 63.
I had visited this much-abused and forgotten burial ground over the years, mainly just to explore. It was often engulfed in weeds, covered with fallen tree branches, and there was some evidence of erosion due to water and trampling by cattle in the past. Some stones seemed to be helter-skelter, broken, mostly buried, or moved. The earliest documented burial date is 1818.
In 2010 I decided to photograph all of the stones in the little grave yard and try to transcribe them. Even though it is small, I worked well into 2011 trying to identify stones and get good pictures of them.
I made a little map of the stones in the area, which I later was able to match with a plat map of the cemetery lots made in 1939 and located in the library in Clinton.
Overlaying the locations of the existing stones from my hand-made map onto the 1939 map reveals that the known graves in the oddly-shaped cemetery are in family groupings. The family surnames represented on the stones are Chunn, Curtis, Hall, Swan and Wright/Salyer. Other surnames, represented by maiden names at marriage or in documented but unmarked graves are Cargill, Cooper, LeMarche, Scott, Stipp and White. Many, if not all, of these families are interrelated and lived north and south of the Vermillion-Vigo county line.
Information from the original land grants at the Bureau of Land Management, General Land Office show that the cemetery is made up of land that was once owned by Abraham Stipp, Noah Wallen, and Eleazer Carter in Vermillion County and John T. Chunn in Vigo County.
The cemetery has the burials of two War of 1812 soldiers. Major John T. Chunn has been much written about and is associated with Fort Harrison. Private Lemuel Curtis is less known. He served in 1813 as a private under Capt. Gideon Jenkins in Col. Joseph Wilcox’s cavalry regiment from New York. Curtis as well as a number of these settlers came to Indiana from Ontario County, New York.
The Curtis markers in the cemetery appear to be the oldest. They are four hand-worked slabs lying in a row. Only two can be identified – that of Lemuel Curtis and Abigail (Cargill) Curtis, his sister-in-law. Another slab has the barely readable name of Curtis on it, but the carving is badly damaged. Lemuel Curtis and his brother Amos married sisters, Almira and Abigail Cargill, apparently back in New York. Amos remarried second, to Mary Wright in 1826 in Vermillion County.
A son of Amos was Philo Curtis. He married first Isabella Swan and second Laura Scott. All of these surnames are represented in the cemetery.
So a few years back the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society Cemetery Committee took on the project of restoring the cemetery, joining with Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum of and a number of family descendants and interested parties near Universal (where some of these pioneer families lived).
The property owner gave permission for the restoration. The cemetery was surveyed. The area has been cleared of fallen branches and some trees. Cemetery Committee members searched the cemetery for more grave stones and found two more. A fence has been purchased and will be erected.
A sign from the Division of Natural Resources has been obtained to mark it as an historic Indiana cemetery. The Cemetery Committee will put up a flagpole. A War of 1812 medallion will obtained for the grave of Pvt. Lemuel Curtis (Maj. John Chunn already has a military marker). And there are plans to order a marker for the wife of John Chunn, Matilda LeMarche Chunn, who is known to be interred in the cemetery.
It’s been a long road and it is definitely not finished yet. But a nearly lost cemetery will now be getting the recognition it deserves.
