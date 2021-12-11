Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Sept. 30, 2018, issue of the Tribune-Star.
When working on the family history, one thing we have to do is evaluate each new source of information. A source refers to the provenance of a record – it’s place and time of origin. There are two kinds of record sources: original and derivative.
An original source is the first written record of an event. Being the first, it is not based on any previous record. Original source records are often made at or near the time of the event they are documenting and by someone who witnessed, participated in, or had direct knowledge of that event. Examples are birth, marriage and death records, and deeds and court records from the county books.
Original sources are generally considered the most authoritative records when documenting your genealogy. However, the information in an original source may not meet that standard, due to the carelessness of the first person documenting the event. Here, the term “original” simply “refers to the form in which the information is found or was created – not to its quality, reliability, or other characteristics,” states genealogist Helen F.M. Leary.
Derivative sources are records made from previously existing records. They may take the form of hand copies and notes, translations, transcriptions, abstracts, extracts, indexes, summaries or lists – derived from either original sources or from other derivative sources. Derivative sources are considered less authoritative because they are one or more steps removed from the original source and therefore subject to copying or transcription error.
The information from a derivative source must be carefully evaluated, asking yourself “who created this source and how reliable should he/she be considered?” Derivative sources created by professional genealogists or organizations, government entities, or private companies, while they do carry the risk of a copying or transcription error, can still be reliable and true to the original source. An example of a derivative source is the online Illinois death records database. This list of names and basic death information was created from the original death records. Although done with care, this database was subject to human error and mistakes when being compiled.
Each record you uncover in your research, whether its source is original or derivative, contains either primary or secondary information. Primary information consists of details provided at the time of the event by someone who had direct and immediate knowledge of that event. An example is the date, place and cause of death on a person’s death record, provided by the doctor at the time of the death. Secondary information, in contrast, is more like “hearsay evidence.” It is information recorded some time after the original event occurred, and it comes from someone with only secondhand knowledge of the event. In the death record example, secondary information includes the person’s date and place of birth and the parents’ names. This information was most likely supplied by a family member who did not have firsthand knowledge of these events, but learned them through other sources. This secondary information may be correct, but is subject to human memory and misinformation so it must be evaluated in that light.
So in summary, a death record is an original source record because it is the first instance of that event being recorded. But it contains a mixture of primary and secondary information, and these should be evaluated differently as to their reliability. In the case of secondary information on the death record, it is advisable to look for an original source, like a birth record or an entry in a family bible, to verify the secondary information listed. If those are not available, derivative sources that mention the person’s birth and parents, like an obituary, are helpful, but less authoritative.
Evaluate all of your sources and information and compare to see if they agree with each other or differ. In this way, you will get closer and closer to an accurate and verifiable proof statement.
