Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the March 5, 2000, issue of the Tribune-Star.
If you had a relative who fought in the Civil War, one of several things could have happened to him. He may have come back alive, with or without wounds, he may have been killed in action or died of disease or infection, or he may have been taken as a prisoner by the other side. Nearly 194,000 Union soldiers were taken prisoner during the Civil War. If your Civil War ancestor served the Union and was captured, there were several Confederate prison camps he could have been taken to.
Belle Isle Prison was located on an island in the James River at Richmond, Virginia. It became a prison camp after the first battle of Bull Run. It housed over 6,000 Union noncommissioned officers and enlisted men. At this camp, the prisoners lived in tents.
Camp Ford was the largest military prison in Texas, located near Tyler. The stockade was constructed by slaves, but the prisoners constructed their own shelters. At its peak, it housed 4,900 Union prisoners. It was not overcrowded, and food and water were available. Some 250 to 300 men died while imprisoned there, a relatively small number.
Castle Pinckley was the site of an old 1790s Federal fort located in the Charleston, South Carolina, harbor. It was strategically obsolete in the 1860s and had been taken over by the Confederates. It was not a death camp. Guards and prisoners had a good relationship.
Danville Prison was located in six tobacco warehouses in Danville, Virginia. Although the prison commandant was kind and sympathetic, the prison was overcrowded and smallpox epidemics were common.
Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia, was formerly a grocers’ warehouse which housed 125,000 captive Union officers. Here, the black prisoners were forced to serve the white captive officers. Much later, the building was dismantled and moved to Chicago as a tourist attraction.
Salisbury Prison in Salisbury, North Carolina, was an abandoned cotton factory which was converted to a Confederate prison for deserters, spies, and disloyal southern citizens. Although its capacity was 2,000, it became hideously overcrowded as 10,000 Union prisoners of war were added. Conditions were horrible and many died.
Andersonville Prison in Andersonville, Georgia, was the most notorious of the southern prisoner camps. At its peak in 1864-65, there were 50,000 Union captives there. Housing was inadequate and many became ill from exposure. There was not enough food and the water was polluted. These conditions gave rise to outbreaks of scurvy and dysentery. Of the 22,576 Union captives who died as prisoners during the Civil War, over 13,000 of these men died at Andersonville. The site is now a national historic site with an adjoining national cemetery.
To research a POW at Andersonville, you can write to the National Park Service, which maintains the prisoner records. Or, there is a wonderful prison lookup database for Andersonville at http://civilwarprisoners.com/search.php?database=andersonville. By entering a name, researchers can obtain a wealth of information including the soldier’s rank, company, regiment, state, branch of service, date of death (if he died there), grave number (if applicable), cause of death (if applicable), place captured, date captured, when released (if applicable), and whether or not other information is available on the original record.
