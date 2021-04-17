Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Sept. 6, 2015, issue of theTribune-Star.
Reading old handwriting is an ongoing challenge for family researchers. It turns out that nothing can replace actual experience when it comes to interpreting old documents. The more we work with historic texts, the easier they become to read. Several websites have set up online tutorials and aids to assist the scholar, historian and genealogist in learning to read “paleography.”
Brigham Young University’s site hosts a tutorial, “Making Sense of Old Handwriting,” at https://script.byu.edu/Pages/home.aspx. On the home page, choose between three options: for students, researchers, or indexers, and start the individual tutorial. I clicked on “researchers” and was given a choice of learning in general about the history of handwriting, or choosing a language to study its handwriting. Current language choices are English and German, with more languages to come.
After reading the introduction to a language, click on the menu at the left to begin the tutorial.
DoHistory.com offers an online toolkit for deciphering old writing called “How to Read 18th Century British-American Writing” at http://dohistory.org/on_your_own/toolkit/writing.html. This is aimed at helping the viewers who want to read Martha Ballard’s 1785 online diary, located on this site.
The National Archives of the United Kingdom, located at http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/palaeography/ offers a tutorial called “Palaeography: reading old handwriting,1500-1800: A practical online tutorial.” Learn “tips on reading and transcribing documents,” “dating, numbers, money, measurements,” and work on the “10 documents supplied in order of difficulty.” An added bonus is a link to beginners’ Latin. This is important for those who can trace their ancestry back far enough in Britain and elsewhere, because Latin was the language used to record official civil and church documents from the time of Roman rule through the Middle Ages, and up to, in some areas, 1733. The course is titled “Beginners’ Latin, 1086-1733.” It consists of 12 lessons.
“English Handwriting, 1500-1700, an Online Course” is located at http://www.english.cam.ac.uk/ceres/ehoc//. The site offers 28 lessons using actual historical documents. In addition, it provides other resources such as descriptions of “hands” (handwriting styles) and examples of alphabets.
A course in Scottish handwriting is presented at http://www.scottishhandwriting.com/ for “researchers who have problems reading manuscript historical records written in Scotland in the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries.” The site contains online interactive tutorials, a coaching manual, and a problem-solving manual.
A site for learning about old French handwriting is located at http://eric-camille.voirin.pagesperso-orange.fr/paleo/. It contains 13 lessons. This site is in French and must first be translated into English, depending on which browser you use. For Chrome, simply right-click the page and choose the translate to English option. For Internet Explorer or Firefox, install either the Bing or Google toolbar, and click on it to translate.
At Moravians, https://www.moravianchurcharchives.org/event/german-script-course/, the viewer can see a sample of the German alphabet in script and look at three samples of German documents. And at the Danish State Archives, https://www.sa.dk/en/genealogy/handwriting you can download a PDF document illustrating samples of the German “gothic” style of handwriting that is found in nearly all old documents of Denmark.
By taking advantage of such online lessons and tutorials, the genealogist can become adept in reading and transcribing historic documents and records.
