This year we can finally attend Midwestern Roots in person — a three-day conference that will explore the impact of immigration and migration on the Midwest. The event takes place July 15-16, 2022, at the Marriott East hotel in Indianapolis, with pre-conference activities on July 14. This year will be a little different in types of sessions and formats, so be sure to check out the agenda online.
“Meet and hear from national, regional, local, and emerging scholars, experts, and storytellers. They will explore DNA, methodology, community studies, social history and context, writing, teaching through play, and so much more. We’ve adjusted the schedule . . . to focus on discovering and sharing stories to make room for more creativity. We added more opportunities to meet, mingle, and make memories [and] we’ve added two special luncheons. With new tools, ideas and connections, you’ll walk away energized and ready to explore and share history in new and exciting ways.”
Indiana Historical Society members receive 15% off regular conference rates. The early registration deadline is June 15. To learn more and/or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3khqFI7.
I I I
American Ancestors, part of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, will offer a free online lecture on May 26, from 3-4 p.m. Indiana time. The title of the discussion is “New England Town Records,” presented by Ann Lawthers.
“Town records from New England can contain a wealth of genealogical information. These can contain records of births, marriages, burials, mortgages, name changes, and more that can help you fill in the details of your ancestor’s life. In this webinar, genealogist Ann Lawthers will delve into this important resource for New England and demonstrate how you may get the most out of these records for your own family history.”
To register, go to shorturl.at/dyCOS. You will receive a link to the lecture and will also be able to view the lecture at a later date in their archives.
Queries
• I am trying to solve a family history question. John McCaw died 1819 in Riley, Vigo County, Indiana. He was married to Mary Ann Walden in January 1818 in Butler County, Ohio. Their son, William James McCaw, was born April 16 , 1819, in Riley shortly after his father John passed away. Mary Ann McCaw and William James McCaw continued to live in Riley. Mary Ann remarried to John Harkness in January 1821 and she remained in Riley until her passing. Would like to know John McCaw’s history (when born, parents, where from, etc.). My father did a lot of research and I have been looking for about three years with no success. John McCaw is my paternal 2X grandfather. Thanking you in advance for your assistance, Jerrianne McCaw Powell, 300 Ondina Dr., Fremont, CA 94539, jerrie_powell@comcast.net.
• Looking for the Schiffman family from Evansville and Terre Haute, Indiana. Caroline (Carrie) Schiffman (1883-1933) married in 1908 to Lewis/Louis Bough (1879-1929). They started out in Evansville and moved to Terre Haute. Carrie’s parents were John and Caroline Kunze Schiffman, Evansville. My information on John (or Johan Schiffmann) ends there. I am looking for his parents and his arrival from Germany. Lewis Bough’s parents were John and Sarah Cather Bough. Caroline Kunze’s parents were Christian (Fred) Fredrick Kunze and Elizabeth Mitz. Would love to see pictures as well as any family information or stories. I’m happy to share all I have — most of it is documented and sourced. Please contact Wynne Linden at wynnemail@gmail.com or 262-370-8890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.