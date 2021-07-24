Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Nov. 23, 2014, issue of the Tribune-Star.
The Palatinate is a region located in southwestern Germany that is the source of most of the earliest German immigrants to America. German immigration to North America began as early as the 1670s. These first immigrants were from rural areas – mainly farmers and craftsmen, poor, and not well educated. They traveled together in groups of related families and neighbors from particular towns. This story is about the migration of Palatines in 1709-10 to the Hudson River area of New York.
At that time the people of the Palatinate were suffering from a number of hardships. A series of wars, from the Thirty Years War (1618-1648), to the War of Grand Alliance (1688-1697), to the War of Spanish Succession (1701-1714) had left the region devastated. Taxes were high, crops had failed for several years, and then came the winter of 1708-1709, which was the most severe winter in 100 years. Many of their vineyards were lost to the bitter cold. These were the factors that were pushing the emigrants out of their homeland. Add to this another catalyst that served to attract them to the new world – rumors, announcements and pamphlets that were circulating in the region and telling the peasants that Queen Anne of England was offering free land to people willing to settle in the North American colonies.
In spring 1709 the first groups of Palatines started out for England. They first had to travel down the Rhine River in small boats called scows to reach Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. This voyage took 4 to 6 weeks. From Rotterdam they gained passage across the English Channel. The first group of 7,000 people arrived in London by late spring. By June they were coming at a rate of 1,000 immigrants per week. By November there were up to 30,000 Palatines in London.
At first the British were sympathetic and friendly toward the “Poor Palatines” and welcomed them. They were set up in tent encampments around London and supported by charities. But as they kept arriving, the Palatines began to overwhelm their hosts. There were economic and health concerns. The government soon proclaimed that anyone who arrived after October would be sent back. Then the authorities had to figure out what to do with all of these immigrants.
That winter a proposal was put together by Colonel Robert Hunter, the English governor of the colony of New York. The British needed people to work with the resources in America that could support the navy’s shipping needs — namely, producing tar, pitch and resin, and harvesting hemp for ropes and virgin trees for ship masts. Queen Anne approved Hunter’s plan, and money was raised for passage on 10 ships for 3,300 of the Palatine immigrants. The ship owners received only £5 to £10 per person to transport them to New York. The ships were to sail in late December 1709. But after cruising about 50 miles out of London, seven of the 10 ship captains refused to go further. The ships dropped anchor at Nore, a sandbank where the Thames meets the North Sea, and spent the next four months there. The immigrant families were trapped onboard and had to live on the ships until the dispute with the captains was settled and they finally departed in April 1710. The conditions onboard were cramped and unsanitary.
The ships arrived in North America in June 1710, docking at Nutten Island (now Governor’s Island) in New York harbor. Sadly, 446 immigrants had died while either waiting to depart or during the two-month passage. The people of New York were not at all hospitable toward the immigrants. Fearing disease, they proceeded to quarantine the Palatines on the island for several more months.
Nevertheless, the remaining immigrants were anxious to start their new lives in New York. They believed that they were soon to be given 40 acres of land per family to start their new lives.
Continued next week.
