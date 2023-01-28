I started doing our family’s genealogy when I returned to Terre Haute from graduate school and the bug never left me. It was spurred on by family stories we had heard from both parents. On the paternal side, my dad and uncle got involved. On my mom’s side, through a series of interviews and questionnaires, I got information that led me to amazing findings. My love of family history led to this job.
My first column was published on July 5, 1995, and in the past 27 years I have written 1,347 columns for the Tribune-Star. This is number 1,338 and it will be the last. This wasn’t a quick decision. I’ve thought it over for the past several months, maybe even a year. I’m not giving up my interest or pursuit of genealogy, but I have lost my desire and passion to write a weekly column.
I want to thank the Tribune-Star for giving me the space and the opportunity to publish my genealogy column. I also want to thank all of my readers over the years. Thank you for reading and thank you for the positive feedback you have given me.
I’m definitely not leaving genealogy. I am still a volunteer mentor, available to answer questions, give suggestions, and assist people in their research. I can be contacted by email at tamszion@gmail.com. I hope to see you around.
I I I
Most of the old gravestones show a date of death but no birth date. They often include the person’s age at death in years, months, and days. The date of birth can be figured out with a little subtraction and counting backwards, but why spend the time and risk an error when you can use a special calculator that won’t make a math mistake? The Age at Death Calculator located online at shorturl.at/mxNQ8 can make these calculations for you. To use it, put in the date of death and the age at death, press “calculate,” and the person’s birth date appears. Note that there are two calculations you can pick from — one will give you the exact date of birth, and one will give you the date of birth assuming 30 day months. Many inscriptions used this less-accurate method. It’s up to you to decide.
I I I
American Ancestors will be presenting three free webinars in February. All times are eastern standard time.
“Getting Started in Scottish Research” is Feb. 2 from 3 to 4 p.m. and presented by David Allen Lambert in partnership with the National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA. There are an estimated 25 million Americans with Scottish descent. This webinar will discuss the challenges of Scottish research and help you get started. Register for free at shorturl.at/anQW4.
“DNA Consultations at American Ancestors” is Feb. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. and presented by Melanie McComb. This webinar will consider how to decipher DNA results, break down DNA brick walls, use third-party DNA tools, and will advise on when to consult with an expert genealogist, based on real-life examples. Register for free at shorturl.at/CDMZ8.
“Searching Great Migration Databases on AmericanAncestors.org” is Feb. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. and presented by Lindsay Fulton. This webinar will center on the 17th century migration of colonists to New England by focusing on American Ancestors’ Great Migration study project: “Created and researched by Robert Charles Anderson, the series provides authoritative genealogical and biographical sketches for more than 20,000 individuals who immigrated to New England between 1620 and 1635 and detailed references for many more who immigrated between 1635 to 1640.” Register for free at shorturl.at/azILS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.