The 10-year event that every genealogist anticipates is here – the 1950 census was released April 1. This census is online now at https://1950census.archives.gov/, courtesy of the National Archives. And it is already searchable due to the use of artificial intelligence and character recognition. But the page for searching is not exactly what we’re used to.
I set off to find some relatives. You can set filters to search for state, then county, then person’s name. When looking for a name, you must search for the head of household only because the surnames on the census are connected only to the household heads. I found it better to use the surname alone when searching. When you click to search for a name, one screen with someone with that name pops up (in the location you have indicated). If it’s not the person you’re looking for, then you have to scroll down a series of panels that have other instances of that surname. If you see one that looks promising, then click on “population schedules” on that panel and you will be able to see the specific census page.
I have two main gripes about the site. First, the viewing screen for a census page is relatively small and there is no way to make it go to “full screen.” Consequently, you can’t view the whole census page at once and still be able to read it. The good thing is that you can download the page to your computer and then have it to view full screen.
My second gripe is, if you find a family whose enumeration starts on one page and continues onto the next page, you can’t click on the “next page” arrow to view the rest of the family. The forward and back arrows are deactivated in this view. To be able to see family members on the next page or to even look through the neighborhood from page to page, you must do a second search using the enumeration district instead of the surname. The results will give you all the pages from that enumeration district which you then have to look through to find the ones you are interested in.
Clunky? Yes. But we’ve become spoiled in the age of digitization. Remember how it was when we had to look up the names in index books and then order the microfilm reels? As Ancestry and FamilySearch get their hands on the 1950 census we will eventually have better search engines. One way you can help is to use the transcription feature to correct misspellings or misinterpretations that you find. It’s easy and can be done in a couple of clicks. The handwriting on this census is amazingly good, but the character recognition still gets some of it wrong.
The site comes with very good instructions and explanations on how to use it, so get started! If you’d like to see an interactive map that locates enumeration districts in the U.S. by boundaries, go to www.ancestry.com/c/1950-census and click to browse “See what you can discover about where your family lived in 1950.”
American Ancestors will present a free online webinar on April 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. “Discover the 1950 U.S. Federal Census,” will be given by Lindsay Fulton, and will cover “what information is provided, how to search the indexed and non-indexed databases, and...tips on how the 1950 census can be a springboard to other records.” Register by that date at shorturl.at/inwP3.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will host its monthly program for members at 6:30 p.m. April 11 online via Zoom. The presentation, “National Archives Resources at the Chicago Branch,” presented by Jane Haldeman, will discuss “federal records from agencies in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin dating from the 1800’s including territorial papers, farming and agriculture, naturalization, military, taxes, postal service, court cases” and more. All members will be automatically e-mailed a link to the presentation.
