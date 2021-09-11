The origin for surnames in Europe generally comes from four basic categories: names based on a mother or father’s first name (matronymic and patronymic), personal descriptors, occupations and place names. Today, the first two groups will be discussed.
Matronymic and patronymic surnames are among the oldest of surnames and were common in Europe. In Ireland and Scotland the “O” in O’Brien and the “Mac” in MacDonald both translate to “son of.” The Irish also added the Norman (French) prefix Fitz- (“son of”), to create surnames like Fitzpatrick and Fitzgerald. The Scandinavian method was to add the suffix -son or -sen to a first name to indicate “son of” and -dotter to indicate “daughter of.” The most common surname today in Iceland is Jonsdottir (John’s daughter). And Hansen, Jansen and Andersson are the most common surnames in Norway, Sweden and Denmark today. Welsh patronymic surnames are more complicated. They added the prefix ap- or ab- to a name to indicate “son of.” Over time some of these prefixes were shortened resulting in Proberts (son of Robert), Pritchard (son of Richard), Bowen (son of Owen) and Bevin (son of Evan).
Surnames coming from personal descriptions are also common. They often originated as nicknames. These names could describe a quality or a physical characteristic of a person. Names describing a quality include Hertz (big-hearted), McCarthy (loving person), Bonnet (good-mannered), Genereux (giving, generous), Vaillant (courageous), Richard, Doughty (strong and brave), Keen (bold, brave, proud), Lyon (fierce, brave), Baldwin (bold friend), Freund (companionable person), Triggs (trustworthy, loyal), Proulx (wise, worthy), Gale (cheerful, jovial), Dolittle (lazy), Cordrey (proud), Sly, Fox, Pratt (clever, cunning, crafty), Blunt, Dowling (dull, stupid), Bragg (braggart, boaster), Gulliver, Saffer (greedy), Werlock/Warlock (traitor or devil), Odam (married a rich woman).
The surnames describing physical traits are many across languages. Some examples are Short, Little, Small, Klein, Petit, Pettigrew (refer to the diminutive size of a person), Longfellow, Long, Lange, Hoch, Grant, Legrand (tall person), DeGroot, Gross (big, large), Beal, Bellini, Labelle, Teague (beautiful), Belcher (lovely face), Armstrong, Strong, Ortiz, Stark (strong), Baines, Peel, Platt, Plank (thin), Cameron (crooked nose), Beck (big nose), Durnin (little fist), Campbell (bent mouth), Crump (crippled), O’Sullivan (dark eyes), Bellamy (beautiful friend), Fairchild (beautiful child), Kennedy (ugly head), Coley, Sarsen (Swarthy), Savage (wild, uncouth), Schwartz, Black, Blake, Charbonneau (black hair or dark complexion), Dunkel, Moreau, Blakely (dark), Brown, Braun, Dunne, Morel, Brunet (brown hair), DeWitt, White, Blanc, Weiss (light hair or complexion), Gray, Grohs, Grauer (gray hair), Roy, Gough, Rossi, Reid (red hair), Kraus (curly hair), Fairfax (beautiful long hair), Kahl, Ballard, Pelle (bald head).
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday via Zoom teleconferencing. “Beginning Your Kentucky Research” will be presented by Peggy Lauritzan, an accredited genealogist for nearly 25 years.
Sometimes the best place to research your Kentucky roots is not in Kentucky. From its origins as part of Virginia, to its frontier status and accompanying statehood, and finally as a migratory crossroads for many of our Indiana ancestors, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and all of its pertinent records will be examined.
The presentation is available to WVGS members only. Members will receive a link prior to the meeting time that will allow them to connect directly to the live presentation. To become a member, visit http://www.inwvgs.org/.
