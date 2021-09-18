Editor's note: This genealogy column ran in the Sept. 2, 2018, issue of the Tribune-Star.
The French Revolution took place from 1789 to 1799. This was a politically violent time in France that resulted in the feudal monarchy being overthrown, the initiation of a republican form of government, many changes to the social and legal systems in France, and a dictatorship under Emperor Napoleon I.
One of the most peculiar changes the French implemented in their revolutionary society – and something that can affect genealogical research – was a failed attempt to change their calendar. The new calendar lasted only 13 years, but all records – including births, marriages, deaths, and court records – were documented using the new method. Family researchers looking into French records from 1792 through 1805 should be aware of the Republican Calendar and be able to convert the dates back to modern ones.
The changes were radical. First, new year’s day was changed to the date of the autumnal equinox, which was approximately Sept. 22. (Because the equinox is an astronomical event, it could change from year to year, and this was a problem). The Sept. 22 new year also caused all of the other months in the year to begin in the middle of an old month. Each month was exactly 30 days in length causing the first day of a month to be anywhere from what was formerly the 19th through the 24th in the old calendar. The names of the 12 months were changed to represent something about each month, such as the weather or crops. Starting with Sept. 22, the months were: Vendémiaire (grape harvest), Brumaire (mist), Frimaire (frost), Nivôse (snowy), Pluviôse (rainy), Ventôse (windy), Germinal (germination), Floréal (flower), Prairial (meadow), Messidor (harvest), Thermidor – sometimes called Fervidor – (heat), and Fructidor (fruit).
Seeking a more “metric system” look to the calendar, each month was divided, not into weeks, but into three equal “decades” of 10 days each. The 10th day of each decade was a day of rest. This change was not popular with the masses, however, because now there were 9 days of work before a day of rest. The 10 days of the decade were called simply by their number: Primidi, Duodi, Tridi, Quartidi, Quintidi, Sextidi, Septidi, Octidi, Nonidi, and Decadi. A French day consisted of 10 hours of 100 minutes made up of 100 seconds. This made their day slightly longer than ours – 100,000 seconds vs. our 86,400 seconds (or about 3.8 hours). A new French clock had to be created for this system of timekeeping. (A picture of the 10-hour clock can be seen at http://www.weirdhistorian.com/time-time-started/.)
Because a year was 12 equal months of 30 days (which would come to only 360 days in the year), five additional days were added at the end of each year (six in a leap year). These were given to celebration and were not associated with any month. The years of the new calendar were designated by Roman numerals. The first year of the calendar was 1792, coinciding with the first year of the French Republic, and it was given the Roman numeral I. The Republican calendar lasted only until 1805, which was into year 14, or XIV. But since the calendar had not been adopted until October of 1793 (which was in year two of the Republic), the new dates in year one (1792) were never actually recorded into French records. The Republican calendar was abolished by an imperial decree on 22 Fructidore year XIII, which would have been 9 September 1805 by the Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar was officially started again on 1 January 1806, which would have been the 11th day of Nivôse year XIV by the Republican calendar.
Family researchers who run across these strange dates, mainly in untranslated French records, are in luck, because there are date-converting programs out there. Visit http://www.napoleon-empire.com/republican-calendar.php or https://www.napoleon.org/en/history-of-the-two-empires/the-republican-calendar/ to convert the dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.