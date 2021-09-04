Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Jan. 6, 2019, issue of the Tribune-Star.
A recent episode of “Who do You Think You Are?” featured actor Matthew Morrison as he discovered that his South Carolinian 6x great-grandfather was a Loyalist during the Revolution and was ultimately hanged for his involvement. The episode discussed some of the reasons why this man of conviction supported the British Crown. It also serves as a reminder that “history is written by the winners.” Had the war gone the other way, his ancestor would have been considered a hero and a patriot.
The American Revolution was both a war of revolt against what many believed to be the tyranny of their own nation, and a civil war that pitted colonist against colonist – nearly all of whom were British subjects. Many of today’s Americans proclaim “my ancestors fought for our freedoms,” but how accurate is that statement? If you can’t find a oath of allegiance or a military record to support this, then it is possible that your ancestor was a Loyalist or remained neutral.
It is estimated that 40 to 45% of the colonists supported the Revolution. These people were variously called Patriots, Revolutionaries, Continentals, Rebels or American Whigs. They did not believe that the taxes imposed on the colonies by the mother country was fair because they did not have a say in the matter. Of the colonies, all of New England, and especially Massachusetts, had the highest number of Patriots. Most of the Patriots were land-owning farmers. A total of 230,000 men served in the Continental Army over the course of the war. In addition, about 145,000 militiamen served from the various colonies.
About 16 to 20% of the colonial population supported the British Crown. They were called Loyalists, Tories, King’s Men or the Provincial Regiments. These men tended to be older, well educated, wealthy and more conservative. They often did business with the mother country and felt that the taxes on the colonies were an acceptable way to pay for Britain’s military support of the colonies. Some historians estimate that up to one-third of the colonial population was sympathetic to the Crown, although many kept it to themselves.
The groups who most tended to be Loyalists were Anglicans (Episcopalians), the Dutch of New York and New Jersey, German Protestants, tenant farmers in New York, Ohio Valley farmers, those living in cities on the coast with business ties to the British, Quakers and pacifists, and the highland Scottish settlers in the rural areas of the south, particularly in the Carolinas and Georgia. Other groups, including the Iroquois Indians, free blacks, and escaped slaves also tended to support the British for various reasons.
At the start of the war some 100,000 Loyalists fled the country, mainly to Canada where they were given asylum by the British. When the war was over, about 80,000 northern Loyalists fled to Canada, mainly to Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. And many of those in the south relocated to Florida, still controlled by the British, or to locations in the British Caribbean.
The remaining colonists – about 40% – were neither Loyalists nor Patriots. They were neutral. They laid low, sat on the fence, and were sometimes called “Trimmers” because it was said they bent the way the wind blew. Perhaps some were non-political and didn’t want to get involved, such as non-English speaking immigrants; perhaps some secretly agreed with one of the sides but were fearful to risk coming forward; perhaps some were pacifists, opposed to any fighting; perhaps some were waiting to see which side would win in order to further their own interests – in any case, they were non-committal. A number were actually Loyalists who were not expressing their views because it was dangerous.
So the stance an ancestor took during the Revolution was personal and complicated. Colonists had to make an assessment based on their hopes and beliefs about the future, their fears, their conscience and their own best interests. Kind of like us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.