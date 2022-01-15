Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Jan. 23, 2011, issue of the Tribune-Star.
For genealogists lucky enough to discover one, old Bibles and the family records inside can be very valuable. But sometimes a family Bible gets separated from it’s family.
A free website at www.ancestorhunt.com aims to correct this problem.
Ancestor Hunt has devoted a significant portion of its website to family Bibles and the registers of names that are often contained inside. It does this in a couple of ways.
First it posts a list of “lost Bibles” that need to get back to the descendants of their original family. These are not Bibles for sale, but Bibles that have fallen into the hands of an unrelated person who would like to see the Bible united with a descendant of its original family.
Postings like queries are placed on the site with a description of the Bible, how and where it was obtained, the surnames inside, and a link to an email address for those wanting to claim the Bible.
People who have Bibles that they would like to return to the original family can contact Brenda at the site. She will post their query. People looking for a lost family Bible can go to the site to see if it is listed and then contact the current owner.
Another goal of the site is to scan the actual pages of Bible registers and place them online for all to see.
The site currently has a surname index of 2,500 names and nearly 23,000 individuals named. The site will pay for scanned pages from your old family Bible. You don’t have to give up your Bible to do this. Click on a link to submit your scans. You will simply scan the register pages and all pages that have family names on them and send them to the site. Brenda will pay you $1 per scanned page, and you get the benefit of seeing your Bible register on line as well as sharing it with others who may turn out to be your relatives.
A third project involves posting Bible transcriptions extracted from LDS microfilm and other records at the Family History Library. So far, the Bibles of Cherokee County, Alabama, are available. This is an ongoing project.
The site also has lots of links to free genealogy search engines, including other Bible sites. In addition, of particular interest are the links to Civil War Prison records.
If you are interested in family Bibles, this site at www.ancestorhunt.com is worth a visit.
