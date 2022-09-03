Genealogy Society's meeting hosting guest

The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will hold its September meeting with a special guest.
The meeting set for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 will take place in-person at the Vigo County Public Library and virtually via Zoom.
Curt Witcher, director of special collections at the Allen County Public Library, will present “Treasure Awaits: The Genealogy Center’s Digital Collections.” The program will overview the comprehensive collection of the Genealogy Center in Fort Wayne and how to access the system’s digital collection.
Witcher is a former president of both the Federation of Genealogical Societies and the National Genealogical Society, and the founding president of the Indiana Genealogical Society. He has written many articles, and has led collaborative national efforts.
The program is open to the public, and available to members via Zoom.
For more information on membership, visit inwvgs.org.
