“German Genealogy Research: Taking the Next Step” by Kent Robinson is the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program scheduled March 9 in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
The 6:30 p.m. presentation will provide information on how to make progress in German research, whether researchers are trying to discover the name of the ancestral village, have used church books in Germany to trace their ancestry, or are somewhere between these points in their research.
Program topics include: determining and locating the home village; brief summary of German history and geography; references, resources and website; using records in Germany; and additional information that may be helpful in research.
Robinson has served as both the Indiana chapter president and national president of Palatines to America. He has taken German research courses at the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research and the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy. He has conducted research at numerous facilities in the United States as well as various archives in Germany. He has traveled to Germany on eight occasions and in 2014 had a residency permit, living in 10 different towns over a period of 9½ months. Using resources discussed in this presentation, he has traced his mother’s paternal family back to around 1530.
For more details, contact Pat Rogers at Mrs.Genealogy44@aol.com or wvgs@inwvgs.org.
