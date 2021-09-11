Genealogy Society program Sept. 13 on Zoom

Accredited genealogist Peggy Lauritzen will present the program, “Beginning Your Kentucky Research,” at a 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, hosted by the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society.
The best places to research Kentucky ancestors is not always in Kentucky, states a WVGS news release. Participants will learn what is available to help discover their ancestors as they migrated to and through Kentucky.
Lauritzen's presentation will concentrate on researching in this state which neighbors us just beyond the Ohio River. Its beginnings were in Virginia, and were part of its rich history before becoming a state of its own.
Lauritzen is the author of several Legacy QuickGuides on Appalachia, an instructor at Ancestry Academy and Family Tree University, an instructor at several GRIP and SLIG courses, and a columnist for Reminisce magazine. In 2018 she was the recipient of the Laura G. Prescott Award for Exemplary Service to Professional Genealogy and became a Fellow of the Ohio Genealogical Society. She is a former researcher at Ancestry ProGenealogists.
The program is free to WVGS members. For membership details email wvgs@inwvgs.org.
