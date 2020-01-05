A panel of Wabash Valley Genealogy Society members will answer questions during the public program, “Roadblock Rescue Team Assistance,” set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar Streets.
There are many who just don’t know how to proceed on breaking down that “brick wall” and the WVGS hopes that everyone can help each other by sharing each other’s knowledge and websites. Bring questions, sources, pedigree charts and laptop to the program.
Questions that may be answered could include: computer help, navigating a certain website, finding websites, how to search for military ancestors, how to search for ancestors abroad, how to organize your genealogy, finding help on your missing person, using newspapers, new websites, finding ancestors in Europe, etc.
Registration forms are available at www.inwvgs.org. Registration is not necessary to attend and you may bring questions with you that evening, However, if questions are lengthy, it would be helpful if questions are emailed ahead of time.
Doors open at 6. For more details, email Pat Rogers at Mrs.Genealogy44@aol.com or call 812-230-0631.
