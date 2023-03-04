The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will host a public program about the intersection of an online presence and family trees.
Amber Oldenburg, a researcher and lecturer with a degree in family history research, will present “Let’s get social with genealogy and social media” at 6 p.m. March 13 at the Vigo County Public Library and virtually via Zoom.
She will discuss how social media can help widen a family search, connect with others and increase knowledge about the research. She will talk about what to post, how to post and what platforms might work best depending on the research being conducted.
Oldenburg received her degree from Brigham Young University — Idaho, where she is an adjunct professor. She specializes in Midwest and Great Lakes state research.
While this program is free and open to the public, guests will be requested to join the WVGS after two meetings for access to the rest of the meetings in 2023. The fee is $15 per individual.
For a link to the virtual meeting, contact Gary Jones at 46gjones@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.inwvgs.org.
