In 1882 Indiana passed a law requiring that births be recorded by every county. This meant that doctors, midwives, parents, and anyone assisting at a birth, were required to report it to the county health department. Compliance with the statute was slow, but it gradually increased into the early-1900s. In 1907 Indiana passed legislation requiring all counties to report their births to the state Department of Health. Again, reporting was uneven but increased over time, reaching full compliance by 1920.
In Illinois the situation was similar. The state required the county clerks to register births in 1877. The law wasn’t enforced and reporting was irregular. In 1916 Illinois passed legislation that mandated the reporting of all births to the state Department of Health. This law reached full compliance in 1922.
A genealogist has two official sources for births – the individual county records and the state records. And sometimes there is a third source for birth records – a city or town that also kept birth information. But if you can’t find a specific birth date in one of the official places, here are some alternate sources that often list them.
Death records. For people born before births were recorded, but who died after death records were required, this is often the only document that will have a person’s date of birth on it. These almost always list a person’s date and place of birth, the exception being if the informant didn’t know it. If you have both a birth and a death record for a person where the dates of birth disagree, go with the date on the birth record, as that record was made at the time of the actual event.
Draft registration cards. For men, these cards are really a gold mine of information and represent a snapshot taken of the person’s life at the time of WWI or WWII. They list his address, his next of kin, his employment, and a brief physical description. The man was required to list his full date of birth on these cards.
The census of 1900. This census lists the month and year of a person’s birth as well as his/her age. But be careful – it contains errors. Use this resource if it is the only one available for birth information but continue to seek out more records to confirm the birth date.
Social Security records. The Social Security Application, form SS-5, can be requested and should have the person’s date of birth on it. Also check the Social Security Death Index, SSDI, for the birth date.
Family bibles. Never pass up a chance to locate a family bible. These can have birth dates of ancestors that you would never otherwise find. Search for these among near or distant relatives, at genealogical and historical societies and libraries, and online in various collected databases.
Marriage records. These vary greatly over time with the kind and amount of information recorded, but the more recent ones list the dates of birth for both parties.
Newspaper announcements. With searchable digitized newspapers online you can now look for a person’s birth announcement without knowing the exact date of birth. Obituaries also can be found in which the date of birth is listed as well as the death date.
Cemetery and funeral home records. These are good for more than just the death date. Don’t pass them up as a potential source for the person’s birth date as well.
Church records. These records exist for many denominations. Contact the actual churches in the area where your ancestor lived or contact genealogy and historical societies in that area to see if the records of a defunct church are available. Church records can be gold mine of information, tracing families for generations and recording the exact dates of many events.
With help from a variety of other records, a family researcher can fill in the blanks on a missing birth record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.