Editor's note: Information for this genealogy column ran in the March 9, 1997, and March 25, 2001, issues of the Tribune-Star.
It’s always a challenge for the family researcher to find a new maternal line and begin tracing it back. It seems that we always start on an ancestor’s father and his surname. How to best go about tracing the women of the family is a question we all ask.
When searching for that elusive female, there are a few places that can yield results. Starting with the birth, a female was just as likely to be christened or baptized as her brother. Searching early church baptismal records may serve to tie the daughters to their parents and other siblings.
The most obvious place to look is marriage records. Females of previous centuries didn’t often get their names written down, but a marriage record is almost certain to yield her surname, and maybe the name of her parents. Once you have the name of your female ancestor’s spouse, you can of course trace her through the census records under his household.
Court records are a surprisingly good place to find women’s names. A wife is sometimes, but not always, mentioned by name in her husband’s will. A woman who outlived her husband and did not remarry might be herself listed under the wills or estates upon her death. She might also be listed in a will upon the death of her father. The estate of a woman would be found in the probate court records. Women are sometimes mentioned in lawsuits, especially paternity suits, which are often spelled out in detail in early court records.
Another place in county records where women are often listed is in the deed records. Her name is most likely to be found under several circumstances: First, when a man sold (but not necessarily bought) property, his wife was listed in the deed, often giving up her right of dower. Both members of a married couple had to convey the land to the buyer. Second, a woman might be mentioned in a deed as an heir of someone – most often her father or her deceased husband. Third, a woman with a deceased husband or one who had inherited property from her father might buy or sell property on her own and be listed in a deed.
If your woman ancestor was the wife of someone who has been written about, such an early settler, Revolutionary war leader, or early politician (he doesn’t have to be famous), another place to look is in historical collections and documents, which often contain narratives and affidavits from the people of the times. Look up the husband’s references, and you have a chance of finding some reference to his wife.
One early historical document in England was signed solely by women, and can be a valuable resource for those who have traced their ancestry back to 17th-century England. In 1659, women who belonged to the Society of Friends (Quakers) petitioned the Parliament against the "oppression" and "injustice" of tithes. Nearly 7,000 women across England signed this petition. This list of signers has been indexed by Gilbert Cope, and the original is in the Cope collection at the Pennsylvania Historical Society.
Most early sources of information on women, however, are in less formal places than legal documents. One often overlooked source could be as near as the microfilm records of local newspapers. Local columns are often a good source (and maybe the only source) of information on women's groups. Women of previous centuries had rich social lives, and many participated in church groups, philanthropic social sororities, and special interest clubs (for example, reading and sewing circles).
