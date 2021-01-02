Editor’s note: This information is reprinted from columns published Aug. 16 and 23, 1998.
A wave of immigration from England to North America occurred between 1675 and 1725, when Quakers left the North Midlands area of England and settled the Delaware Valley.
The North Midlands had a brutal history of divisiveness between the rulers and the ruled dating from the Norman conquest. Democratic traditions also existed, however, from earlier Norse and Viking influence.
Society in the North Midlands was simple, independent and egalitarian. Private ownership of land existed, homes and clothing were simple, and the townspeople would often gather together to vote on different issues. The mode of speech had not changed as much as in the rest of England and people still addressed each other in the familiar “thee” and “thou,” a symbol of their equality. These cultural folkways existed prior to the establishment of Quakerism, which was greatly influenced by the local values of simplicity, independence and equality.
It is believed that the Quakers began leaving their homelands and migrating to the new world in order to pursue a more perfect expression of their society. The years of their greatest migration to the colonies (1675-1700, when about 50,000 arrived) were after the most severe persecutions of Quakers in England had ended.
The Quakers settled some in East Jersey, where they mixed with the Swedes and Dutch who were already there, but settled predominately in West Jersey, where William Penn had parcels of land. In 1681, Penn was granted a charter to found Pennsylvania, and the colony was built on Quaker principles under the leadership of Penn, a Quaker. Quakers also settled coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina prior to 1700. During this stage of Quaker belief, there was no policy against keeping slaves or bearing arms. Most Quakers left Virginia and North Carolina after 1800 over the issue of slavery because the Quaker beliefs had evolved to oppose it. Many of these settlers moved to Ohio and Indiana.
Most of the Quakers who settled in Pennsylvania and New Jersey came from the following North Midland counties in England: Cheshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire. Settlers from the first three of these counties tended to settle in Cheshire and Bucks counties, Pennsylvania. Quakers from London generally settled in and around Philadelphia. Quakers from Dublin went to Newton, New Jersey, and Welsh Quakers colonized a tract west of the Schuykill River. Armed with this specific information on the settlement patterns, the genealogist can “play the odds” in finding the most likely origin of his/her Quaker ancestor back in Britain.
Quakers were joined by Palatine Germans from the lowlands bordering the Netherlands in the 1670s. Many of these Germans became Quaker converts and intermixed with the population. The Quakers dominated the population of the Delaware Valley for 70 years, but were in the minority by 1745.
Quakers held “meetings,” both for worship and to conduct business. There were no churches or no ministry, but the records of the meetings can provide a wealth of genealogical information. Even though the Quakers were tolerant of other faiths, there was a strict rule against marrying outside of the faith, mainly because the view of marriage was tied up in the idea of Christian love as shared by believers. There were 16 stages leading to finalization of a Quaker marriage.
Quakers tended to name their first son after one of his grandfathers and their first daughter after one of her grandmothers.
Early Quaker inheritance patterns included giving a double portion to the eldest son, and one-third of the estate to the widow. Later, the land was divided equally among the sons. Daughters, under most circumstances, did not inherit land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.