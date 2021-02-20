For anyone interested in searching for ancestors and relatives in England or Wales, Ancestry.com offers access to “UK, City and County Directories, 1776-1946” as part of their rather expensive world explorer subscription. However, you don’t have to subscribe to Ancestry to search this valuable database of directories. The “Historical Directories of England & Wales” are all online through the University of Leicester at shorturl.at/iAKNQ.
As explained on the site, this is a collection of “trade and local directories for England and Wales from the 1760s to the 1910s. The collection contains 689 directories with at least one directory for every English and Welsh county for the 1850s, 1890s and 1910s. Searchable by name, place and occupation this is an essential tool for local, urban and family history.”
Before getting started, I highly recommend viewing the YouTube tutorial on how to search these directories. There is a link called “Tips on how to search and browse the collection are here.” Click on this to watch the tutorial that will help you understand how to filter your findings by date, region and name.
The site also explains what these directories are and what can be found in them: “Directories are an invaluable primary source for historians. They provide first-hand data about local communities, their infrastructure, and the individuals inhabiting those communities. Published more frequently than the census, directories can also help you fill in any missing gaps. Here are some of the key features you are likely to find in many directories on this site: descriptions of cities, parishes, towns and villages; information about local facilities, institutions and associations; listings for private residents, traders, trades and professions; details of important people; advertisements.”
This is a must-see site to help find your 18th- or 19th-century ancestors from England and Wales.
The Habsburg empire refers to the Austrian monarchy that ruled over central Europe from the 13th century until the end of World War I in 1918. The countries ruled under this monarchy included Austria, Hungary, Bohemia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, large parts of Poland and Romania, and a part of Italy.
From the 1700s to the 1860s the Habsburg Empire created a number of comprehensive maps called cadastral maps, which were used for recording and defining land ownership. These maps are so detailed that they show individual tracts of land; and as such, they allow a researcher to locate the exact place where an ancestral home was situated.
Three versions of the maps were created; these include field sketches, draft versions, and the final color version.
Some cadastral maps can be located at the following web sites:
• Habsburg Empire Cadastral Maps XIX Century at shorturl.at/jrxyD
• Cadastral records for Galicia Online at http://polishorigins.com/galician-cadastre/. This also explains how to access online maps through the Polish State Archives.
• The Library of Congress at https://www.loc.gov/maps/?q=Poland
• The Gesher Galicia Map Room at http://maps.geshergalicia.org
• The Gesher Galicia Cadastral Map and Landowner Records Project at http://www.geshergalicia.org/projects/cadastral-map-and-landowner-records. These last two resources include many Jewish land records in eastern Europe.
