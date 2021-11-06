Genealogy: Search tools help find North Carolina family lines, locate an ancestor's property

If you have family lines that are associated with North Carolina, you might want to check out membership in the North Carolina Genealogical Society. Founded in 1974, its goals are to increase interest in genealogy, acquaint members with research materials and resources, raise research standards, promote the collection and preservation of historical materials, provide ongoing education, and operate as a platform for members to exchange information.
Membership is $40 annually for an individual and $45 for a family. Their website is ncgenealogy.org. Members enjoy a subscription to the monthly NCCS News and the quarterly NCCS Journal, full online access to past issues of the Journal, free online webinars with unlimited viewing afterward (there are currently 38 presentations archived in the library), audio lectures, members-only website content, and bookstore discounts.
For members and nonmembers alike, “Tools of the Trade,” a 21-article series by Terry Moore, CG, covering research in North Carolina, also is available for free download.
At some point most people start wondering if their ancestor’s house, farm or business is still standing and where the land was located. There are several tools that can help researchers in finding these places of the past.
City and county directories: These are intermittently available for even smaller cities and towns and the rural areas surrounding them. Look for them at state and local libraries, archives and historical societies, and also online. Ancestry.com has many on its site.
Google Earth: After finding an address, use Google Earth to see the building if it is still standing. To download or use it online, visit google.com/earth/versions. After it takes you to the aerial view of the address, be sure you go to “street view” to see the building close up. There is no street view for country and rural locations on Google Earth; however you can still use the aerial view to pinpoint your ancestor’s land. This can be done by using EarthPoint (which I discussed last week) to enter the coordinates of the land and then viewing on Google Earth. The result is a demarcated aerial view of the exact size and location of the land.
Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps: If you can’t find the house or building because it has been destroyed, you can still see a footprint of the old building by going to the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps. The Indiana maps are available at https://libraries.indiana.edu/union-list-sanborn-maps. The maps cover any town in the U.S. that had a population of 2,000 or more.
Plat maps: For farms and rural areas look for county plat maps. These show the location, acreage and ownership of land in each township of a county. The Indiana State Library has an extensive collection of these maps, many online.
See https://www.in.gov/library/collections-and-services/indiana/indiana-county-maps-atlases-and-plat-books/.
Photographs: Be sure to look through family photos for pictures taken in front of a house or business, or on a farm. Also check out photo collections (such as the Martin photo collection covering subjects in Vigo County) that may have some pictures that include your ancestors’ property.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will have its November presentation, “The Great War: Researching Your World War I Ancestors,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday via a Zoom presentation. This will be presented by Michael L. Strauss. The program is free for WVGS members only. All members will be sent a link to the webinar that will allow them to view it. To join the WVGS, visit inwvgs.org.
