Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the July 25, 1999, issue of the Tribune-Star.
If you have been successful in tracing your lineage across the ocean (as many researchers now have with the availability of foreign records on the internet and through the Latter-day Saints Church) you could end up frustrated again if the trail turns “cold” once you get across the sea. Although few people think the situation applies to their ancestors, one reason for an apparent dead end could be resolved by looking into the criminal justice system. This week, I want to discuss some of the methods to track down your “criminal” relative by using British society as an example.
England was a country of overcrowding and poverty with a bloodthirsty point of view back in the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries. Much of the population did not own land and had to scrape out an existence working for others. In the country, many worked for the landed gentry. The cities were filthy and polluted. Many people were forced by circumstance to commit theft or other petty crimes to survive. However, for those caught and convicted, the punishment was quick and harsh.
By the 13th century most communities had a prison or “gaol.” However, imprisonment was at first not used as a punishment since most crimes were capitol offenses. Prisons were just holding places for the accused while awaiting trial. As the centuries passed, imprisonment for various crimes was used more and more as a punishment.
The British distinguished between “convicts” and “prisoners.” Convicts were offenders who were sentenced to do hard labor, whereas prisoners were offenders who were imprisoned for their crimes. In 1853 there were 12 government prisons – 10 for men and two for women. In addition, in the 1800s retired ships called “hulks” that were in dock around the country were used to house convicts sentenced to hard labor. The conditions on the hulks were unsanitary and overcrowded and as many as one quarter died.
In the late 16th century, Britain began transporting of criminals out of the country as indentured servants. Prior to the Revolutionary War, most British offenders who were transported were sent to the Colonies in America or to the West Indies. From 1787 to 1868, over 162,000 criminals were sent to Australia.
Some examples of the severity of punishment for crimes follows. James Paul, age 27, was convicted of poaching in 1835 and sentenced to 14 years transportation. Richard James was sentenced to death in 1815 for larceny of over 5 shillings. Thomas Gillham was found guilty in 1815 of obtaining money under false pretenses and whipped in public. Elizabeth Millington, age 89, was convicted of stealing a piece of beef in 1880 and sentenced to 12 months of hard labor.
Where are the records on British prisoners? Sheriffs and Justices of the Peace were required to keep lists of prisoners, and these would appear in the Quarter Sessions of the courts. These records can now be obtained from the County Record Offices or the Corporation of London Record Office, depending on the location of the prison. In addition, criminal registers (a listing of those who were charged and tried for an offense and the verdict rendered), calendars of prisoners (lists of offenders to be scheduled for trial), and prison registers (records from the actual prisons) are available at the County Record Offices or Public Record Offices in England. Mark Herber, in Ancestral Trails, gives a detailed description of where to find records on criminals in Britain. Herber also includes a detailed bibliography for further reading.
