America has a lot of holidays that honor veterans, but there is one group of veterans that I’ve never seen specifically honored on those holidays and I’ve never seen an interview with any one of them. (If it’s been done, it has been rarely.) These are the mariners of the merchant marine. If not for them, WWII could have not been won. Yet their service was completely ignored after the war.
In peacetime, the merchant marine is a group of commercial, non-military shipping lines and their vessels that transport and deliver cargo all over the world. Think of the container ships of today. But during wartime, it served a vital function, which was to carry supplies to the troops.
At the onset of WWII, the merchant marine was taken over as an auxiliary of the United States Navy. Their mission was to get the equipment and provisions needed to fight the war to our troops and allies overseas. This role was vital to the ability of the troops abroad to function; and the enemy immediately saw the importance of stopping the supply lines from getting to their destination. Consequently, the mostly unarmed merchant marine ships were targeted by enemy U-boats and the seamen had to constantly worry about getting torpedoed. They traveled in groups called convoys and were supposed to be protected by Navy battleships (but this protection didn’t start until 1942). They also carried cargo up and down the US coastal waters from the Atlantic to the Gulf coast. German U-boats would target the ships off the American shore at night by locating their silhouettes against the glowing lights of the port cities, and then fire their torpedoes.
The mariners of the merchant marine suffered the highest rate of casualties above any branch of the military–one in twenty-six were killed in the line of duty. This represents about 9,000 deaths for the 250,000 mariners. Additionally, around 12,000 were wounded and about 600 were taken as prisoner of war. Because the merchant marine system was not a centralized organization, but a collection of separate shipping lines, it has been difficult to get an exact count of all of the casualties. Their fatalities and ship losses were kept secret during the war. Around 33 ships per week were sunk by the enemy, but these numbers were not reported in the newspapers as a matter of national security.
After the war was over, the men and ships went back to being a commercial enterprise and those who served during the war were ignored and forgotten. In 1944 the GI Bill was passed for the veterans of all of the military branches, but it didn’t include the merchant marine veterans even though they were considered military personnel during wartime with passage of the Merchant Marine Act of 1936. President Roosevelt, when signing the GI Bill, remarked, “I trust Congress will soon provide similar opportunities to members of the merchant marine who have risked their lives time and time again during war for the welfare of their country.” Congress didn’t. Merchant mariners received no benefits for education, no unemployment compensation, no low-interest loans for housing or businesses, as did their fellow military veterans. In 1988, due to a lawsuit, not an act of Congress, they were finally recognized as veterans.
If you have an ancestor or family member, as I do, who was a part of the merchant marine, there is no truly centralized way to get his records, but they can be obtained. I received my dad’s records by contacting the United States Coast Guard, the Maritime Administration (both under the Department of Transportation), and the US Merchant Marine Academy, where he trained to be an officer at Kings Point, New York. The records I got were extremely rewarding and informative.
Online, you can search Ancestry’s “All U.S., Merchant Marine Applications for License of Officers, 1914-1949” at https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/60629/. If your mariner died in battle, there is a database of known deaths at http://www.usmm.org/casualty.html arranged by name, ship, date of death, position on ship, where from, and age. This is the US Merchant Marine website and it has countless information and links.
