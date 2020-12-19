Researching divorce is a challenge for a family historian for a number of reasons. Unlike marriage, divorce is not a “vital record” that can always be found in the same place in county or state records. In reality the avenue to obtain a divorce varied by place and changed over time in the colonies, territories and states.
In early records, there were three levels of “divorce.” One was a dissolution of a marriage, meaning it was annulled or declared invalid. This was most often carried out in territories with a Catholic influence – or in general instances where one or both parties were underage or too closely related to each other. The second type was “divorce from bed and board.” This was closer to what we now call a legal separation. It would allow a spouse to live alone, possibly receive something like alimony, and not be responsible for the other spouse’s current or future debt. Technically the couple was still married and neither spouse could remarry. And finally there was actual divorce – where the marriage was dissolved and both parties were allowed to remarry.
Different regions handled divorce in different ways. In some colonies and states they were matters for the colonial or state legislature to resolve. A person requesting a divorce had to submit a petition to the legislative body listing the grounds for their requested divorce. The legislature would evaluate the request and then dismiss, grant or deny a divorce, based on what the state considered legal grounds for a divorce. Grounds for divorce could be relatively liberal or very strict and narrow. Many divorces were dismissed or denied by legislatures. But the petition still created a record to be found.
Other regions handled divorce in their court systems or by a combination of their general assembly and the courts. Courts having jurisdiction over divorce could include the circuit court, superior court, chancery court, court of common pleas, probate court or the supreme court.
The early colonies were settled by the English, French, Spanish and Dutch, and each culture left its mark on divorce laws. In the New England colonies, divorce was considered a civil matter, handled by the courts, and grounds included adultery, abuse, neglect and desertion. In the middle colonies, divorce was handled by the legislature or governor. These states included Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. In New Amsterdam (New York) the colonial Dutch supported reconciliation for the parties but did allow for divorce if that failed. There was no colonial divorce in Maryland, a Catholic colony. Some states, like North Carolina and Kentucky, granted divorce through both the legislative body and the court system.
In the south, divorce was generally not condoned. In South Carolina, divorce was illegal until 1949, except for a brief period in its history, from 1872 to 1878, when it was legal and a total of 157 divorces were granted. In Louisiana, the law allowed for divorce, but it was uncommon due to the French Catholic influence. In the Spanish-Catholic influenced Florida and Texas the divorced parties could not remarry unless there was also an annulment of the bond through the church.
The Northwest Territory (later Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin) allowed divorce in 1795, handled through the court system. In Illinois in the early-1800s, divorces were handled by the state legislature, the circuit courts and city courts. By 1900, divorce in all states that allowed it had become the responsibility of the courts.
Indiana passed liberal divorce laws in 1852. A divorce was allowed for any “proper” reason; the list was long and left to the court’s discretion. Indiana also had poorly enforced and verified residency requirements. This combination attracted people from out of state to come for a quick and easy divorce, making Indiana the “birthplace of migratory divorce.”
More on divorce in a future column.
