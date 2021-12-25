The death of an ancestor opens up a number of highly useful resources for family researchers.
When seeking information about an ancestor’s death, you must know the state and county in which he/she died. If this took place prior to the recording of death records and obituaries, then look in the last place the person was living according to census, tax lists, land sales, etc. If your ancestor died owning land there’s a good chance you can find an estate.
First look for a will in the will books of the county. If one exists, the information you can find includes the heirs listed by name, the executor (often a family member), witnesses, date the will was written, and date the will was proved upon the death of the person (sometimes years later).
If a person died intestate (without a will) but owned land and/or had heirs, then an estate would still have to be opened in the probate court or another court that handled probate issues. Not long after the death, days or weeks, an heir (often the widow) would come to the court and request that an estate be opened. The judge would first appoint an administrator for the estate. This is similar to the executor of a will. The administrator’s job was to handle and coordinate the matters of the estate, account for its assets, pay its debts. An administrator could be an older son or another male relative. Rarely would a widow serve as administratrix.
At the same time the estate was opened, the judge would assign one or more neutral parties to conduct an inventory of the estate. Their job would be to find all of the assets of the estate, all debts owed by the estate, and any claims against others by the estate. Also, at this time, guardian(s) would be appointed to represent the interests of any heir under age 21. This was discussed last week.
All of these procedures were recorded in the minutes of the appropriate court order book. To find the specific notes, go through the alphabetical indexes at the beginning of each book in the time frame you are investigating. Immediately following the person’s name in the index, one or more numbers will be written. These are the page numbers in that order book which contain references to the person’s case. An estate often continued through several order books, so keep checking until you find a reference to the final settlement. Notes you might see are that the inventory was updated, the administrator reported on expenses incurred by the estate, a guardian enumerated the living expenses of his ward, or the judge ordered that the land be surveyed and marked off for the final division among the heirs.
At some point there would be an estate sale. A listing of who bought the various items from the estate can be very revealing, as the widow and other relatives were often buyers. When everything was completed, the “final settlement,” was documented. When reading through probate paperwork be sure to make note of all names listed whether of an heir or a witness. Any could be significant.
The probate court order books can be found in the actual county courthouses or online at FamilySearch.org in the catalog, listed under the state and county name. They are not searchable so you must browse through the alphabetical indexes for the name and then find the page numbers.
If you contact or visit a courthouse for probate information, some of them have treasure troves in “boxes” or “packets.” These are groupings of loose papers that are copies of the full inventory, the results of the estate sale, and/or the “final papers” on the estate. These are kept in little numbered drawers on the wall in the clerk’s office in some counties. The courthouse workers are familiar with them and can often locate the packets for copying.
