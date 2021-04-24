If you’re reading this paper this morning, you still have time to participate in the virtual workshop, “Doing Effective Genealogical Research in Libraries and Archives,” scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
Sponsored by the Indiana Historical Society, this introductory workshop “will go over how to make the most of your time researching in any library or archive … From small to large repositories, we’ll focus on understanding the major types of libraries and archives, the best way to organize and present your information for effective consultations, scouting a facility before you get there, and tips for functioning well in a variety of archives.”
Cost is $5 for IHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Register by noon at https://bit.ly/3sqkqDo.
I I I
This year, as last year, the Southern California Genealogical Society will feature their dual conference – the 51st Genealogy Jamboree Conference, on June 4 or 5, and the eighth Genetic Genealogy Conference on June 11 and 12, online and through recorded presentations.
For each conference, two levels of registration are offered.
“Standard” registration gives you access to the six live sessions of that conference plus 10 (Genetic Conference) or 20 (Genealogy Jamboree) recorded presentations of your choice.
“Plus” registration gives access to the six live sessions of that conference plus access to all the recorded presentations for that conference.
In both instances, the six live sessions also will be recorded and placed in the library for later viewing. All recordings stay online for six months after the conference dates.
The Genealogy Jamboree, live presentations include: The Stars in Our American Families: An African American Perspective by LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, Using Digitized Books to Advance Our Research by Annette Burke Lyttle, Women Went West Too – Researching Lives of 19th Century Women Settlers by Janice Lovelace, Jamboree Social Hour (individual topics by the conference group), GLO’ing With Military Bounty Lands by Sandra Rumble, The Exciting Impact of Present and Future Technology on Genealogy by Lisa Louise Cooke, and The Wood Family of Quebec, Upstate New York, and Wisconsin by Jill Morelli. In addition, there will be 50 recorded presentations on a myriad of topics.
The Genetic Genealogy Conference will feature the following live presentations: The Genes in the Jeans: Women, Brick Walls and Genetic Tools by Roberta J. Estes, Using DNA to Solve “Unknown Parentage Cases” in Your Family Tree by Dr. Maurice J. Gleeson, X-DNA Matters: How Your X-Chromosome Can Grow Your Family Tree by Shannon S. Christmas, Genetic Genealogy Overview by Richard Hill, The Leeds Method: Identifying Common Ancestors with DNA Match Clustering by Dana Leeds, Working with WATO (What Are the Odds?) by Leah Larkin, and Genetic Genealogy Social Hour (individual topics by the conference group). In addition, there will be 20 recorded presentations on diverse genetic topics.
For details on the cost of the conferences, the speakers, the tracks offered, the schedule for the live events, and registration, visit https://genealogyjamboree.com/.
