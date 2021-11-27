It seems like over the past decade Ancestry has been embroiled in one controversy after another.
The latest involves quietly changing their terms of service to make sure they own everything you have and will ever put on the site, forever. And they have made this claim of perpetual and irrevocable ownership retroactive, without the consumer ever having gotten a chance to make an informed decision about the content they added years ago.
On Aug. 3, 2021, Ancestry’s terms of service were updated to include the following. (I’ve emphasized certain phrases in this quotation):
“. . . by submitting User Provided Content through any of the Services, you grant Ancestry a perpetual [forever], sub-licensable [they can sell it to any entity choose], worldwide, non-revocable [you can’t change your mind], royalty-free [they won’t pay you for the use of your pictures and information] license to host, store, copy, publish, distribute, provide access to, create derivative works of [they can sell your family’s story and profit off these works], and otherwise use such User Provided Content to the extent and in the form or context we deem appropriate on or through any media or medium and with any technology or devices now known or hereafter developed or discovered [wow]. This includes the right for Ancestry to copy, display, and index your User Provided Content. Ancestry will own the indexes it creates.”
This caused an immediate uproar to the extent that just three days later, Ancestry slightly revised this statement to allow the user to choose to delete everything they ever put on Ancestry at any point in time, thus taking away Ancestry’s ownership of the files that have been deleted. But if you leave content on Ancestry, they still own all of it.
Ancestry added this paragraph on Aug. 6:
“Notwithstanding the non-revocable and perpetual nature of this license, it terminates when your User Provided Content is deleted from our systems. Be aware that to the extent you elected to make your User Provided Content public and other users copied or saved it to the Services, this license continues until the content has been deleted both by you and the other users.”
All of this is similar to the controversy Ancestry caused a few years ago when it stated that it owns and controls in perpetuity and irrevocably the DNA results you submitted for analysis, and Ancestry asserted the right to share your results with other entities such as law enforcement, insurance companies, or research and development companies.
I myself have never used Ancestry for anything except research. I’ve never posted anything on it. Yet, people on Ancestry have posted some of our family pictures that I either let those people use (for themselves) or they took off a non-ancestry website that I may have posted on.
What about situations like this? Ancestry owns pictures that I never gave consent for it to have because someone else posted it.
And then there is Find a Grave, which started out as a site where everybody continued to own their own pictures and could post or remove them as they wished. When it was taken over by Ancestry, the Find a Grave users were informed that Ancestry now owns their content and photos.
Some people have no problem with any of this, but what I am seeing is a huge international profit-driven company rewriting its terms of service to benefit itself over respecting its customers. This company now “owns” our family pictures, heritage, stories and DNA. Forever.
The bottom line is, before you get involved with websites and DNA tests, read the fine print – the terms and conditions of service and privacy policies – and if you don’t like what you’re reading, post on a different site, take a different test.
Freedom of choice only exists if you exercise your choice with informed consent.
