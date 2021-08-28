Last week discussed the naming practices of English settlers in colonial North America and how they duplicated the tradition back in England of not using middle names. From the first settlements in the 1500s through the 1600s and then into the 1700s, middle names were virtually non-existent and, at most, few and far between.
So why do so many online trees show middle names for some of these early colonists? It mainly comes down to sloppy research. This is defined as posting “facts” on a tree without any documentation or tying documents together that don’t go together.
Some researchers do this is out of ignorance. They aren’t aware of the early English naming practices and they believe that because all of us born in the 20th and 21st centuries have middle names, then everybody back in history also had one. They are trying to find “everything” out about their ancestor and so fulfill their wishful thinking by adding a middle name or initial without appropriate supporting evidence. They may see a tree posted by someone else that has a middle name, so they copy it without noticing that the supporting documents (if there are any) don’t actually show the person having a middle name.
Or, they may find questionable evidence – something with contradictions or errors, and use it to justify adding middle name. An example from my own line comes to mind: The 1812 soldier named David Welch (born 1794) has quite a few documents associated with him – court, military, pension, marriage, death, etc. Not one lists a middle name for him. However, the death record of one of David’s children who died many years after he did, lists the father’s name as “Joe Welch.” The informant was a grandchild of the deceased, and a great-grandchild of David. There was another Joe Welch in the family, an uncle, so the informant was mixed up. However, one researcher in my line decided that this was not a simple error and it meant that our 1812 ancestor had a middle name, and was actually named David Joseph Welch. The researcher added this information to his family line, passed it out to many people, and now it is a permanent error on the family tree.
Another error, too often made in online trees, is finding documents involving two separate people and combining them into one person. This is bad enough if the two people have the same name, but some also do this for two people with different names.
Let’s say there is an original immigrant ancestor named Charles Stephens who was transported to Maryland around 1700. You have documentation of his land grants and his last will and testament and he’s known as Charles Stephens on these documents. But you can’t find his marriage record. You know from the will that his wife’s name was Ann. So you find a marriage record of a man named James Stephens marrying Ann Dodd and you attribute it to Charles Stephens, rationalizing that “James must have been his middle name.” Taking this assumption and running with it, you then find a passenger list of a James Stephens (whether it is the same James who got married or yet another one, you don’t know). You again say that this is your Charles Stephens because “James must have been his middle name.” Oh, so wrong! It is almost certain that, given the time period, your Charles didn’t have a middle name. And now you have combined the records of two or three people and presented them as one. This is an example of very poor research, if the word “research” can even be used. Yet many people do this.
The final advice to the family researcher is: Don’t make assumptions, don’t overreach, don’t fabricate. Do rely on actual records and documents and analyze them for contradictions and errors. And be satisfied if your ancestor didn’t have a middle name.
