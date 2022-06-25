One of the rewards of working on your family history is meeting and connecting to new people, many of whom you find out are related to you.
Many researchers form relationships with several such distant relatives by writing, e-mailing, and sharing research. This group of related individuals might eventually form into a research group that regularly exchanges news and information. At some point, you might want to consider going to the next step of your relationship with these people — a gathering in person of the entire research group.
I’ve recently come back from such a “meeting of the minds,” which was fruitful on several levels. I got to see in person the people I had been writing to; we shared information and had a lot of fun in the process. Here are some things to consider when setting up a meeting:
1. What is the group’s purpose in getting together? A social gathering just to get to know one another as newly discovered relatives can be very rewarding. If your group is big enough, it might lead to a family-reunion type of gathering. This is more structured than an informal gathering, but has the advantage of bringing together the extended families of each researcher.
A meeting to exchange information and data or to plan future joint research is a goal that is sure to lead to worthwhile results. One thing that can be done by the group is to assign different research tasks to each member, with the idea of moving forward on the research without duplicating efforts. This takes real cooperation and teamwork among the researchers and a basic trust in the quality of each member’s research.
Research tasks can be divided according to the personal interests of the researcher or their proximity to a library or county archive that is less accessible to the others. When dividing up tasks, be sure to take into consideration the abilities of the person you are assigning the task to. For instance, don’t ask the woman with advanced glaucoma to read all of the microfilmed tax lists for a county just because she lives near the archives.
2. Where should the group go for its first meeting? If the meeting is primarily social or just to exchange files and information, the members of the group might want to choose a centrally located place to meet, or perhaps meet at the home of one of the members. Meeting at someone’s home is an especially good idea if there is an elderly member who could not travel.
If the goal is information gathering, the group might want to focus on meeting at a large research library or archives. Another goal might be to meet in the county where the shared ancestor lived and to spend time looking up the location of the property where your family lived and the cemeteries where they are buried.
3. What should you take to one of these gatherings? Obviously, you can’t pack that four-drawer file cabinet onto a plane or into the trunk of your car. Think of the reason the group is meeting and pack accordingly.
Pictures are always a nice thing to share with others — bring any old photos of the common relatives and then bring a few of your own family to share. Take only the files of the family branches you are working on. Take any new information you want to share and then go to a copy shop and share it on the spot.
Bring any maps of the area you have collected if you are going to try to look up land or cemeteries. Was your ancestor’s land at the mouth of the creek, or at the fork? Leave nothing to memory — bring copies of the deeds with the exact description of the land you want to look for. Bring a few tools if you are going to clean off graves or take rubbings.
Finally, bring a camera — the photos you take at your first gathering will be fodder for conversation at your second!
