Several months ago, I reviewed a photo restoration program called Restore by Vivid-Pix. This is a truly impressive product for rejuvenating faded photographs and making old documents readable again.
The folks at Vivid-Pix have created an online genealogy game called “Where is Great-Uncle George?” to promote the Restore program. Those who play the game successfully to the end can register for prizes, including the grand prize of a weekend in New York City or London or $1,000 cash. Second and third prizes include high-quality photo albums.
The game consists of downloading a free trial version of the Restore program and then successively downloading four clues in the form of pictures and documents that must be restored to the point where you can see the answer to the clue. It’s a fun way to get people to use the program and see what it can do.
To play the game, visit https://www.vivid-pix.com/unclegeorge/.
A rather unique website can be found at http://www.yorkcastleprison.org.uk/home.html.
The story of the York Castle Prison, as told on the site, states “York Castle has been a site of justice and incarceration for almost 1,000 years. William the Conqueror built the first castle here in 1068 as a base to control the North of England … The Castle is still a seat of justice today; the 18th century Courthouse is now York Crown Court…”
The site describes life in an 18th-century English prison: “The Prison was divided into different floors, with the debtors above and the felons in the worst conditions below. They would sleep twelve or fifteen to a cell … The poorest of them would live on bread and water, sleep on bare boards, and wear nothing but rags in the unheated cells. And the prison was a profit-making business. The staff – the Turnkey and his men, even the Keeper (the equivalent of today’s Governor) – were there to make money. Prisoners would have to pay for their beds and food. And if the Turnkey forced prisoners to buy their food from him, with a handsome mark-up, he made even more profit.
“The Prison was a place to hold men and women awaiting their trial or punishment. If you survived the terrible conditions there were three ways out; be found ‘not guilty’ and released, be transported overseas as convict labour … or the gallows.”
This site is both informative, because it has a searchable database, and entertaining, because it uses videos of actors to illustrate some of the crimes and punishments that were meted out at the prison in past times. The current searchable database contains 5,000 names from the 18th century.
Personal Historian Essentials is a free downloadable program that will help you write the story of your life or tell the story of an ancestor’s life.
Derived from the Personal Historian 3 program ($29.95), Personal Historian Essentials (free) contains the “core features” of Personal Historian 3, including the ability to import information from your family tree software and to add images to the stories. “[It] takes the seemingly monumental task of writing a personal history about yourself or another individual and breaks it into small, manageable pieces and then reconstructs it into a complete, publishable document.”
To learn more about both products and to download Personal History Essentials for free, visit https://www.rootsmagic.com/Personal-Historian/Essentials/.
