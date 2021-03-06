County tax lists constitute a set of records that were traditionally hard to find but have become more accessible since the appearance of online records.
When located, these records can give a family researcher a wealth of information about an early ancestor. They are invaluable records for research in the 1700s through about 1850.
These lists usually began in the first year a county was created, and then they continued annually.
They tabulate all males over age 21, if living in their own household and own any property subject to taxation.
Taxable property was land, horses, cattle, other livestock, buildings like saloons or mills, and slaves – if located in a southern slave-holding state.
Tracing the tax lists, you can:
• learn when an ancestor first moved into a county and also when the family left
• fill in the gaps for the years between the censuses
• establish the year of birth for a male, who will first appear on the list when he reaches age 21
• learn about the occupation, land holdings, and other wealth of an ancestor over time
• discover when a male ancestor died, as his widow or eldest son will often appear on the tax list with his property
The yearly county tax lists are a little like having a mini-census available to fill in the 10-year gaps between the federal decennial censuses. Tax books can be found in state or county courthouse collections and are often not well organized. Some are damaged and some have been lost altogether.
But for those that did survive, many have been microfilmed, printed in book form, or placed online. In states (such as Kentucky) where the 1790 or 1800 census has been lost, the tax lists have been used to recreate the lost census and are in book form for that census year.
Many tax lists can now be found in the FamilySearch catalog at https://www.familysearch.org/. On the opening menu, click on Search, then Catalog, then enter the state, comma, county of interest and press search. Look for the word “taxation” in the search results, then click on the date(s) of interest. Each original book will be in roughly alphabetical order by first letter only. Scroll through the sections of interest, to look for the surname.
