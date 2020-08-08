In 1936 many Americans were out of work due to the Great Depression. One of the many programs set up by Congress to get people back to work was the Federal Writers’ Project.
From 1936 through 1938 one of the ways the FWP put out-of-work writers back to work was by sending them into communities and asking them to discover and record the stories of everyday people. Part of the project focused on interviewing individuals who had been former slaves.
At first, only interviewers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia were collecting the stories of the former slaves. But in 1937 the writers in all participating states were asked to gather the slave narratives. In addition to recording the memoirs of those who had lived under slavery, many of the journalists took pictures of the individuals they interviewed.
In 1939 the Federal Writers’ Project lost its funding. The manuscripts of the first-hand accounts of slavery were sent to Washington, D.C. There, the folklore editor for the project, Benjamin A. Botkin (who was later appointed the head of the Archive of Folk Culture at the Library of Congress), organized, edited, and indexed the narratives and chose which photographs would be included. Everything was microfilmed. This phase was completed in 1941.
As a result, we now have a seventeen-volume collection divided into in thirty-three subsections called Slave Narratives: A Folk History of Slavery in the United States from Interviews with Former Slaves (Washington, DC, 1941). The narratives are arranged by state and then alphabetically by the surname of the storyteller. Included are over 2,300 personal accounts of life under slavery and 500 photographs of former slaves and their homes.
States included in the project were Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Many of these were not slave states, but former slaves were living there in the 1930s.
These narratives have been digitized and the photographs scanned and the collection can be found on the Library of Congress site at https://bit.ly/2DzO8lD.
The History Hub is a free website that defines itself as “a research support community for everyone, including genealogists, historians, and citizen archivists.” It is operated by NARA (the National Archives and Records Administration) and free to join. There, you may enter a specific question or a general topic you want to know more about into a search box. If the question has been covered prior to your asking it, you will get a list of similar questions with their answers to check out. If you are asking a new question, you can enter it and wait for an answer.
The answers are crowd-sourced but moderated by NARA staff: “Free and open to anyone, you can ask questions and get answers from multiple sources including National Archives staff, other archives, libraries, museums, and a community of genealogists, history enthusiasts, and citizen experts.” When anyone posts a reply to a question, it first has to be reviewed by a NARA staff member. This screens out unhelpful, uninformed, and off-topic answers.
Many people use the History Hub to get information, both general and specific, on their genealogical research. Visit https://historyhub.history.gov/welcome to get started.
