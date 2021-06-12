If you’ve never checked out the Olive Tree Genealogy website, then you are missing out on a lot of free and worthwhile information. The site is currently listed as one of the “Best Genealogy Websites of 2021” by Family Tree Magazine.
Located at www.olivetreegenealogy.com the site offers its own free genealogy databases plus links to other free records, free genealogy tutorials and help files, subscription to a free newsletter, books and resource guides (for sale on the site), and a genealogy research service (for a fee).
The free databases and links to other free records focuses on passenger lists, including British immigrants to the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand; Palatine (German) immigration; the Mennonites, Huguenots and Quakers; and the history and immigration of the Dutch to New Amsterdam (now New York).
Also included is information and links concerning Native American research.
Many of us search long and hard to find an immigrant apprentice. Olive Tree Genealogy features an Index to Child Apprentices from England to America 1617-1778 at http://olivetreegenealogy.blogspot.com/2005/11/index-to-child-apprentices-from.html and Palatine Children Apprenticed by Governor Hunter in New York 1710-1714 at http://olivetreegenealogy.com/pal/pal_kids1710-14.shtml. Also on the site are a number of almshouse and poorhouse records from England and several US. states at www.olivetreegenealogy.com/almshouse/. These can be among the very hardest people to find.
The Olive Tree genealogy blog at https://olivetreegenealogy.blogspot.com/ discusses countless genealogy issues. Here, you can sign up for getting notification of the latest discussions as they are put on the site. The blog also has a convenient menu on the right where you can look up specific topics that were discussed in the past.
My only complaint is that as I clicked on the links, I sometimes felt like I was going around in circles. The site would benefit by being organized a different way with less repetitive clicking on links.
