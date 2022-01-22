Sometimes we are going through old family heirlooms and find postcards written to our family members from friends or family. These can provide valuable information to our family research.
Identifying the age of old postcards should be easy if the most obvious clue – the postmark – is visible. If there is a readable postmark, then case closed. But what if it isn’t readable? The ink could be smeared, or the postmark could have partially or entirely missed hitting the card. Writers of postcards virtually never dated their writing, as they probably would have done if they were writing a letter. So the next clues to the age or date of the postcard are the stamps and the cards themselves.
Postcards began appearing in the 1860s and 1870s, after Congress passed a bill in 1861 allowing privately printed cards to be sent in the U.S. mail. These had one side reserved for the message or a picture and the other side for the address. They were called “mailed cards.” The government began printing post cards in 1872. Only these could be called “postal cards.”
Most of the first picture postcards in the US appeared in 1893, following the Columbian Exposition. These had printed souvenir-type pictures printed on one side, and the other side was for the address. There was no room to write messages. The entire back was for the address and the stamp. Few of these were used for personal correspondence. The ones that were government-printed had a one-cent stamp already printed on them while the privately printed ones had to have a two-cent stamp affixed.
From 1898-1901, privately printed postcards had to be called “private mailing cards.” By this date, most had pictures on one side. Both the government and private companies sold postcards for a penny. From 1898-1907 the address still had to cover the entire back of the card, so the sender had to cram a short message over the picture on the front.
In 1907, picture postcards with divided backs came out. This allowed half of the back of a card for writing a message (the left side), while the address was to be printed on the right side of the dividing line. The years 1907 to 1915 have been called “the golden age of postcards” for this reason and for the quality of the printed pictures.
Pictures with white borders around them were most common from 1915 to 1930, when the quality of American postcard printing was not keeping up with the times. Although it was called the era of “real photos,” they were often poorly printed and colored. The white borders were there to save on ink costs.
From 1930 to 1945 postcards were printed on a stock that allowed the picture to have a linen-link appearance. They were often colored with inks and dyes that appeared gaudy or unrealistic. The white border was also sometimes still present.
The photochrome technique is what we have now and it started around 1939 and took off in 1945 after WWII.
As far as stamps go, here are the years that the postcard rates changed for the first 100 years: 1872, 1 cent; 1917, 2 cents (the rate was increased during WWI and decreased again after the war); 1919, 1 cent; 1952, 2 cents; 1958, 3 cents; 1963, 4 cents; 1968, 5 cents; 1971, 6 cents.
Using these dating techniques, you can establish the year or era in which an undated family postcard was written.
