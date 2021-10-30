Editor's note: This genealogy column ran in the May 17, 2015, issue of the Tribune-Star.
The Cottage Hill Cemetery, located in Clay County, Indiana, and situated west of the town of Brazil on State Road 340, is a large burial ground with a rich history. Few people nowadays know or remember that its original name was Stough’s Cemetery.
As early as 1873, the editors at Brazil’s Saturday Evening Echo were calling for a new cemetery for the citizens of Brazil: “What we want now is a cemetery ... Shall we have it or shall we continue to bury our dead in the old grave yard already filled beyond its capacity?”
According to land records, Joseph Stough purchased land in Clay County on June 8, 1876, in order to lay out a cemetery. The description was as follows: “situated in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 12, Range 7 west...also a part of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 13, Range 7 west, and a part of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 13, Range 7 west,” as described by surveyor M.B. Crist. The original tract contained the present arrangement of Blocks 1 though 13, the oldest part of the cemetery. See the cemetery’s layout on Find a Grave at http://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=pif&PIcrid=84737&PIMode=cemetery/.
By June 30, 1876, the following ad was run in the Brazil Manufacturer and Miner newspaper: “Joseph Stough, Sen., has laid out a beautiful tract of dry land into cemetery lots, properly surveyed, with wide walks and roomy drives between each tier of lots, which is known as Stough’s Cottage Hill Cemetery, located one-fourth mile west of the Brazil incorporation line, on the North side of the National Road; it is of easy access and susceptible of the highest cultivation for decoration. Lots sold on favorable and satisfactory terms. Joseph Stough, Sr., Brazil, June 1, 1876.” This ad was repeated throughout 1876.
In March 1879, a Sexton’s Notice appeared in the Brazil National Index newspaper, announcing that John H. Page had been appointed as the sexton for Stough’s Cemetery.
Joseph Stough Sr. was a native of Pennsylvania. He was born there in 1807 and married Elizabeth Frick, also a Pennsylvania native. He died in Clay County in 1893 and was buried in the cemetery he envisioned and created. His sons Jacob and Joseph Jr. continued on as trustees of Stough’s Cottage Hill Cemetery.
On Oct. 18, 1913, Joseph and Jacob Stough, as trustees, bought more land for Cottage Hill and added Block 14 (containing 66 lots) and Block 15 (containing 102 lots), including streets and alleys. This land was north of the original cemetery, lying in Section 35. They again purchased space to create Block 16, which was north of Blocks 14 and 15, on September 29, 1924. Block 16 contained 45 additional lots, including streets and alleys.
The Cottage Hill Cemetery still accepts burials. When searching through a newspaper database for an obituary, be sure to also search under the Stough name for early burials.
