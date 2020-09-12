Genealogy in the 21st century involves more than just data and documents; it also includes a lot of work with photographs – both the old ones and the more modern ones (from the second half of the 20th century). The photos of my own childhood, taken with a number of different cameras on Kodacolor film, are fading and turning to red. I want to restore them.
I’ve been working with the Picassa program for years. Even though it is no longer supported by Google for a cloud-based service, it still is free, available, and it works fine if you keep your results on your computer or an external drive. It is also a photo organizer, a part that I don’t really use. It can be downloaded at https://picasa.en.uptodown.com/windows.
I recently restored some family pictures taken by an uncle in 1981, which I believe were self-developed and self-printed. They were very discolored and faded. Using Picassa’s “I’m Feeling Lucky” button, and sometimes another button or two, I restored these to a pretty decent appearance and posted them on Facebook. The cousins were pleased and amazed with the results.
Then, not a week later, I received a special offer to download the Vivid-Pix RESTORE photo restoration program and try it for free. I did this and tried it out on a few faded and discolored photos and the results were truly impressive. So I went back to those 1981 family photos that I had so recently restored using Picassa – some of them still had problems with color, contrast, lighting and focus that I hadn’t been able to correct. The RESTORE program re-corrected these pictures to a point where all I can say is “wow.” It brought some features out of those photos that I didn’t know were there.
You may download the free trial version of RESTORE at https://vivid-pix.com/restore. This entitles you to use the program as long as you want to experiment without saving, but you will get only 10 saved images for free. The program is $49.95 to purchase. It works on a Windows or Mac operating system and works with all JPEG and TIFF images. It also restores old documents such as vital records, deeds and census pages to a much more readable form.
After downloading and opening the program, you select the image(s) you want to work with by using the select image button. Your image will then appear as nine different choices on a grid. Select your “fix type” by marking one of five choices: faded print or slide, badly faded print or slide, digital or cell phone camera, faded document or text, or no change. Each choice will be a little different in lightness, darkness, vividness, contrast, etc. Sharpness will be automatically implemented. Choose the one you like the best. In most cases it will be the middle image, which is what the program considers the best.
When you choose your favorite image, it will go on to the next screen, where it can be saved or further manipulated. If you don’t like the result, you can reset the correction and go back and choose another alternative. If you don’t like the heightened contrast (sometimes I don’t) you can turn it off. If you want to further edit the lightness, contrast, vividness, or color, you can click on detail edit and go from there. You can also crop, rotate and straighten. But 99% of the time you won’t have to make any more changes after your original choice, so just save it and move on to the next image. It’s great for quickly restoring batches of photographs or documents.
Anyone who is interested in restoring his/her scanned photos back to near their original state could benefit from checking out the trial offer of the Vivid-Pix RESTORE program. It is extremely easy for someone without much computer knowledge to use because in most cases all you have to do is point to your favorite fix and then save it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.