For all of us except those who are 100 percent Native Americans, the goal of finding our immigrant ancestors is a predominant one in genealogy.
Before we cross the bridge back over the Atlantic (or Pacific) Ocean, there is much research we can do here at home to learn about our immigrant ancestors. One line of research involves the naturalization process, which refers to the steps that an immigrant takes to become a citizen of his new country.
Prior to September 1906, the naturalization process was under the jurisdiction of the court system in the area where the immigrant lived. An immigrant, after residing in this country for a specified period of time, could go before any federal, state, or local judge to declare his intention to become a citizen. Citizenship for new immigrants was generally valued, as it was required for voting and holding public office. An immigrant had to at least declare his intent to become a citizen in order to buy land, although actual citizenship was usually not necessary for ownership of land.
The naturalization process often began after a minimal residence requirement when the immigrant would appear in court to file a Declaration of Intention to become a citizen. These documents contain valuable information, and sometimes provide the researcher with the only source of information on the date and port of departure from the old country, the name of the ship that provided passage, and the date and port of arrival. They can also include items such as age, nationality, marital status, and a personal physical description. Later documents usually have more detailed information in them than earlier ones.
After declaring his intention to be naturalized, the immigrant would reappear in court at a later date and file a Petition for Naturalization. These papers are often an even greater source of personal information on an immigrant, including such additional items as occupation, names and ages of wife and children, children’s addresses, and the names of children’s spouses.
However, not everyone who filed a Declaration actually returned to court to complete the naturalization process. Therefore, you are more likely to find a Declaration of Intention for your ancestor than a Petition for Naturalization. Remember that, until recent times, only males applied for citizenship. A wife became a citizen along with her husband. Also, certain groups of people were granted citizenship by acts of congress, such as Texans in 1845, former slaves in 1868, Hawaiians in 1900, and Indians in 1924.
Another type of naturalization record is the Oath of Allegiance, in which the immigrant renounced his former government and monarch and swore allegiance to the United States.
Upon becoming a citizen, a Certificate of Naturalization was issued by the court. Both of these documents can also contain valued information.
After September 1906, naturalization records became the responsibility of the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization, although I have found them in county court records after this date. To obtain a record from Immigration and Naturalization, write to them at 425 I Street N.W., Washington, DC 20530.
