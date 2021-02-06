Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the April 3, 2005, issue of the Tribune-Star.
The mortality schedules associated with the federal censuses are one of the resources that genealogists often overlook when researching their family history. These schedules can, however, provide the lucky researcher with valuable information about a family member. But you do have to be lucky, because the schedules provide only a glimpse into the unrecorded death records of the nation.
Mortality schedules are associated with the 1850, 1860, 1870 and 1880 federal censuses as well as the special 1885 federal census that was taken on the frontier in Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, the New Mexico Territory (which included what is now Arizona), and the Dakota Territory (which became North and South Dakota). The mortality schedules listed all persons who had died in the year prior to the census and recorded information about their deaths. In a nation that didn’t start keeping civil death records until the end of the 19th century or the beginning of the 20th century, these early records can be invaluable.
The mortality schedules of 1850 and 1860 listed the name of the deceased person, his/her age, sex, color, whether free or slave, whether married or widowed, the place of birth, the month in which the person died, the profession or occupation, the cause of death, and the number of days ill. In 1870, the birthplace of the decedent’s parents was added, and in 1880 the length of residence in the county and the place where the disease was contracted were added. In all instances mortality schedules were recorded by the census takers in a particular county and state, so the deaths are arranged by county.
The census takers were supposed to ask the residents of each household if there had been a member of that household who had died in the past 12 months. Since each federal decennial census year began with June 1 of the year ending in zero, this means that the mortality schedules covered the deaths that occurred from June 1 of the year preceding the census to May 31 of the census year. Therefore, the following years were covered in the four nationwide mortality schedules: June 1, 1849, through May 31, 1850; June 1, 1859, through May 31, 1860; June 1, 1869, through May 31, 1870; and June 1, 1879, through May 31, 1880. This means, if the census takers had done their job correctly, 10% of all of the nation’s deaths between 1849 and 1880 would have been recorded on the mortality schedules. In reality, this wasn’t the case. No one really knows how accurate the census takers were. I have read estimates ranging from 80% accuracy to only 13%. Whatever the true statistic, we know for certain that many deaths were left unrecorded.
But there are several good things about the mortality schedules. They provide a glimpse into the frequency and causes of deaths in a county. If one of your family members is on the list, it can provide information about that person that otherwise would have been lost to history. The mortality schedules are valuable for searching for black, mixed race, Chinese, or Native American ancestors. Also, the 1850 and 1860 mortality schedules are among a very few pre-Civil War records that mention slaves by name.
2021 update: Mortality schedules for 1850-85 can be found on Ancestry.com at https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/8756.
