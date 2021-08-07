Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Dec. 7, 2014, issue of the Tribune-Star.
The past two weeks have focused on the narrative of one of the earliest German mass emigrations – from the Palatinate in southwestern Germany to New York colony and beyond. Many people today are descended from these original Palatine families.
The 3,300 Palatines who left London in 10 ships and arrived in New York 1710 were the largest single group of immigrants to enter the colony prior to the American Revolution. The Palatine resettlement into the Mohawk Valley allowed Albany County, New York, to increase in population because the Palatine settlements acted as a buffer between Albany and hostile Indian lands. During King George’s War (1744-1748) the Palatine settlements cushioned attacks on Albany County. And at the time of the American Revolution the Palatines were an important part of the defense of the area. Many fought in the Battle of Oriskany on Aug. 6, 1777. According to the battlefield’s state historic site, this battle is “considered to be a significant turning point in the War of Independence ... [and] has been described as one of the bloodiest battles of the war.”
The Palatines of the Mohawk Valley were farmers and mostly Protestant. They commonly married inside their group. They taught their children the German language and used German in their church services. They maintained their old ways for generations – in some cases well into the 19th century.
Where to go to research your possible descent from these families? Several websites have the information you will need. Visit Hometown Origins of German Ancestors, Palatinate Area, at https://seawhy.foreignprotestant.net/gerpalat.html to view a list of surnames, their villages of origin, and ship’s passenger information.
Another excellent site at www.threerivershms.com/knittle.htm features the book, “Early Eighteenth Century Palatine Emigration, A British Government Redemptioner Project to Manufacture Naval Stores,” by Walter Allen Knittle, Ph.D. Click on the chapters to view information and lists of surnames.
The Book of Names, Especially Relating to The Early Palatines and the First Settlers in the Mohawk Valley, compiled and arranged by Lou D. MacWethy, can be found at www.threerivershms.com/names.htm. Over 20,000 names are listed in this online book with clickable sections.
Read about the broader Palatine immigration experience at www.searchforancestors.com/passengerlists/history.html and click on the list of ships and passengers at the bottom of the screen for immigration details.
The group Palatines to America (PALAM) features an online document titled “The Palatine Immigrant, Decennial Index, 1985-1995”; view it at www.palam.org/pdf/10yrindex-2.pdf.
Take part in the Palatine DNA project. Its mission is to obtain the participation of both men and women “who have a direct all-male ancestral line” to one of the original immigrants. “Most of these surnames appear in the index of The Palatine Families of New York 1710 by Henry Z. Jones Jr., or two of his other books (More Palatine Families; Westerwald to America), the latter with co-author Annette K. Burgert. If your surname matches, or nearly matches, any ... in the list at www.ftdna.com/public/palatinednaproject, and if you believe you descend from a man who left southwestern Germany in the 1708-1710 time frame ... you are invited to join us ... The goal is to reunite families that were separated during this migration, whether they came to America, remained in Germany or settled elsewhere in the British Empire ... The Palatine Project is somewhat narrowly focused on those individuals who meet the above description.” Contact this group through the above web address if you want to participate in their DNA project.
