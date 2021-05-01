Editor's note: This genealogy column ran in the March 2, 2008, issue of the Tribune-Star.
Many Americans are descended from Germans. According to the 2000 census, 15.2% of us share a German heritage. A total of 8 million people from the various regions of Germany have immigrated to the United States.
The first German settlers came in 1608 to Jamestown, Virginia, to supply the settlement with craftsmen. In 1683, the first permanent German settlement was founded at Germantown in Pennsylvania, which is now a part of Philadelphia. The port of Philadelphia was a major entry point for German immigrants into the colonies. From 1701 to 1714, a large wave of German immigrants came to the colonies due to the French invasion of southwest Germany. By 1790, Germans made up 10% of the total population of the U.S. Between 1800 and 1900, 5 million Germans immigrated to the U.S.; the largest wave was 1830-40 due to failed revolutions in the homeland to unite the German states. Most settled in the Ohio and Mississippi river valleys.
The largest numbers of German-Americans now live in the “German Belt” – the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. In these 21 states, they make up one-fourth of the population.
It may surprise people today to find out that Germans were not fully welcome in the early colonies. Here are two quotations from Benjamin Franklin in 1751 about Palatine immigration to the colonies:
“Why should the Palatine boors be suffered to swarm into our settlements, and by herding together establish their language and manners to the exclusion of ours? Why should Pennsylvania, founded by the English, become a colony of aliens, who will soon be so numerous as to germanize us instead of our anglifying them, and will never adopt our language or customs, any more than they can acquire our complexion.”
“... these people are a matter of great concern to us. ...The ones who come here are usually the most stupid of their nation. Few understand our language, so we cannot communicate with them through our newspapers. They are not used to freedom and do not know how to use it properly. ...They bring in much of their own reading from their homeland and print newspapers in their own language. In some parts of our state, ads, street signs, and even some legal documents are in their own language and allowed in courts. Unless the stream of these people can be turned away from their country to other countries, they will soon outnumber us so that we will not be able to save our language or our government.”
It seems that anti-immigrant sentiment has been alive and well in every era of our nation’s history. German-Americans also faced discrimination during World War I. During this time, the German language was disdained and it ceased to be taught in school, books were burned, many German newspapers halted publication. Frankfurters became “hot dogs,” sauerkraut was called “liberty cabbage,” and dachshunds were dubbed “liberty hounds.” Streets were renamed; Bach and Beethoven were no longer played. German-American citizens were spied on and distrusted. In 1918, there was a lynching of a German-American in Collinsville, Illinois. The killers were found not guilty. Chicago was greatly affected by anti-German sentiment, as it had the nation’s largest population of Germans. The German culture in St. Louis and Cincinnati were also attacked. For more information on this period, read “German Culture on the Skids: How World War I Changed German Culture in America” at https://bit.ly/32SQJ3A.
