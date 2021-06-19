Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the March 25, 2012, issue of the Tribune-Star.
When you get back far enough in your family history, one of the most challenging tasks is locating information about the women in your family. Often, the further back you go, the more difficult this is. Women’s rights, or lack thereof, came to the American colonies from England, through Britain’s Common Law and their patriarchal view of women.
Under common law, some single women could own land, collect rents, enter into contracts, and be involved in lawsuits (if their fathers weren’t in control of them). But once she married, a woman lost nearly all rights and became the chattel of her husband. A married couple was viewed as one person under the law, and the husband was in control. Under a system called “coverture,” a woman had no legal status because she was “covered” by her husband. Wives relinquished all of the personal and real property they may have owned prior to the marriage to their husbands. If the husband died, the widow was not even allowed to be the guardian of her own children. A married woman could not enter into a contract, sue, or be sued. She could not work for money. Married women changed their names and nearly disappeared from civil records.
However, wives did have what is called the right of dower. This allowed them to get possession of the property they brought into the marriage after the death of their husbands, and to approve or disapprove of its sale during the marriage. It entitled wives to the use of 1/3 of the husband’s estate after his death when it was inherited by their children. The widow had the use of the land or the monies from the land (more like a life estate), not control of the land. She did not have the right to sell the land because it would go to the children after her death. The right of dower also gave wives the right to agree or disagree with the sale of any of her husband’s land.
There are a few strategies for finding women in the records and one way is to follow the land. Early pioneer men bought land or were awarded acreage from the government. No wife is listed in this transaction. But when the couple sold the land, you may be able to find mention of the pioneer’s wife. When land was sold, the woman had to agree to the transaction as part of her right of dower. Therefore, on a deed index, you will often see the grantor or seller listed in both of the married couple’s names. If the wife’s actual name is not stated in the index, you may see the Latin term et ux. This means “and wife,” and is a signal that the wife was involved in the sale. Look up the deed to see what it says.
Often it will say something like this: “for and in consideration of X dollars, Abraham and Susannah Whitaker convey X acres of land in X county and state to John Bemis.” Notice that John Bemis, the purchaser or grantee, may be married but his wife is not listed in the deed for the purchase of the land. But when he sells the land, his wife will likely be mentioned as one of the grantors due to her right of dower. The deed may go on to say that Susannah Whitaker was taken aside by the county clerk and questioned separately from her husband to ascertain that she agreed to the sale of the land and it was her “act and deed,” not forced upon her by her husband.
There were some exceptions to a woman’s lack of rights in the American colonies. Quaker women had nearly the same rights as the men. And, in some locations on the frontier, woman took a greater role in public life out of necessity, working at jobs ordinarily reserved for men and conducting legal business.
By the mid-1800s, many states had passed laws called Married Women’s Property Acts, which allowed women to maintain control of their own property after marriage.
