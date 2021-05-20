Join the Indiana Medical History Museum for an online lecture titled “Another Body Gone–Medical Education and Body Snatching in Indiana,” to be presented on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. The presentation will be given by museum director Sarah Halter as part of the Annual Lande Family Lecture. A $5 donation is requested, but not required. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3eQxVcb. After registration, you will be sent a link to the program.
The Indiana Medical History Museum is located on the grounds of the old Central State Hospital at 3270 Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis – west of the zoo off US 40. Currently, tours are by appointment. Prices are adult $10, seniors $9, students with an ID $7, those under 18 years $5. Their contact information is 317-635-7329, or visit www.imhm.org for more information. As one who has been on this tour, I can definitely recommend it.
In addition, the Museum has been working to humanize the history of the hospital by including the names and stories behind the patients who were treated there – and in some cases are buried in the hospital cemetery. Physical samples on display at the museum now include the name and history of the patient rather than just a patient number. Their cemetery project aims to identify the boundaries and grave sites in the older portion of the cemetery (which was destroyed in the 1950s when the marker stones were removed), and give the names back to those interred there.
Now they ask for public support for stories and information on the patients who lived there: “Voices from Central State was a Fall 2016 event series that spotlighted the patient perspective on life at Indiana’s flagship mental institution, Central State Hospital (1848-1994). We’re currently planning a continuation of the Voices project, an initiative to gather stories from people with connections to Central State Hospital, including former patients, workers, neighbors, and families. If you are interested in participating, please contact Sarah Halter at shalter@imhm.org.”
I I I
In the winter of 1856, there were several shipwrecks involving British ships carrying immigrants to the United States. These wrecks were caused by bad weather, fog, and icebergs. First there was the loss of the steamer Pacific, which had left Liverpool on January 23 with 45 passengers and a large but inexperienced crew and never arrived in New York. Searches for the ship didn’t turn up a trace. Next was the clipper ship Driver, carrying 344 passengers and a crew of 22 with 6 officers. Sailing from Liverpool on February 12, the ship was never heard from again.
On February 19 the clipper ship John Rutledge, on a voyage from Liverpool to New York since January 16th with 124 Irish immigrant passengers, struck an iceberg in foggy weather on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland and began to take in water. The captain ordered everyone to abandon ship and all except 25 persons left the ship in 5 lifeboats. (There weren’t enough lifeboats for all). But only one lifeboat with one living survivor (Thomas W. Nye) was found on February 28 by the American ship Germania. All of the other passengers who originally boarded the lifeboats had lost their lives. Hampered by bad weather and ice, the rescue ship took nearly another month to reach New York, arriving on March 24. Read the newspaper account at www.wrecksite.eu/wreck.aspx?281924.
The web site, wrecksite.eu chronicles shipwrecks and losses, mainly from the British point of view, with a focus on ships and people lost in wars.
